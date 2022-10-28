U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.75
    -35.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,928.00
    -146.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,094.50
    -140.75 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.60
    -10.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    -1.46 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.30
    -10.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    -0.18 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9700
    +0.6990 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,220.01
    -532.76 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.11
    -13.28 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.04
    -51.65 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Almirall announces EMA acceptance for filing of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for lebrikizumab in atopic dermatitis

·2 min read

  • Approval in Europe is expected in the second half of 2023

  • The EMA application is based on the analysis of Phase III studies ADvocate 1&2 and ADhere

  • Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease. Up to 4.4% of adults in EU are affected, the prevalence appears to have increased over the past decades[1],[2]

BARCELONA, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the filing of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for lebrikizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.  

Almirall Logo
Almirall Logo

The MAA dossier filing is based on three pivotal  Phase III studies[*]: ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2, evaluating lebrikizumab as monotherapy in adult and adolescent patients with moderate-to-severe AD, and ADhere, assessing lebrikizumab in combination with topical corticosteroids (TCS). In the maintenance phase of the two monotherapy trials (ADvocate 1&2), lebrikizumab provided robust and durable improvements in skin clearance and itch for patients who achieved a clinical response* at Week 16 through one year of treatment. Results also demonstrated efficacy with every four-week dosing —after a 16-week induction period with lebrikizumab every two weeks—was similar to the efficacy observed for every two-week dosing.

"Today marks the first step of the regulatory process in Europe of lebrikizumab, which we believe it has the potential to become a best-in-class treatment for atopic dermatitis. Upon approval by the EMA, patients with AD would have a new treatment option with a favourable safety and efficacy profile. At Almirall, we continue to work towards the market launch of this potential breakthrough treatment with the aim of fulfilling our purpose of improving patients' lives", stated Karl Ziegelbauer, Ph.D., Almirall's Chief Scientific Officer.

Almirall has licensed the rights to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for the treatment of dermatology indications, including AD, in Europe. Eli Lilly and Company has exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of lebrikizumab in the United States and the rest of the world, not including Europe.

*Responders were defined as those achieving a 75% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index from baseline (EASI-75) or an IGA 0 or 1 ("clear" or "almost clear") with a 2-point improvement and without rescue medication use at Week 16. At Week 16, responders were re-randomized to lebrikizumab 250 mg every two weeks or four weeks or placebo for an additional 36 weeks.

[*] More information about the Phase III studies:  ADvocate 1: EudraCT Number 2019-002932-10; NCT04146363; ADvocate 2: EudraCT Number 2019-002933-12; NCT04178967; Adhere: EudraCT Number 2019-004300-34; NCT04250337
[1] Barbarot et al, Allergy. 2018;1284–1293;
[2] Nutten S. Ann Nutr Metab. 2015;66 Suppl 1:8-16

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931809/Almirall__Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/almirall-announces-ema-acceptance-for-filing-of-marketing-authorization-application-maa-for-lebrikizumab-in-atopic-dermatitis-301661964.html

Recommended Stories

  • Porsche posts 40% jump in nine-month operating profit

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche reported a 40.6% leap in operating profit to more than 5 billion euros ($4.99 billion) on revenue up 15.7% in the luxury carmaker's first results since its stock market listing in late September. The company reported an 18.9% return on sales and confirmed its full-year guidance for a 17-18% return, with a mid-term target of 17-19% and long-term target of 20%. Porsche, a huge money spinner for the Volkswagen group, overtook its former parent as Europe's most valuable carmaker after the listing.

  • With A Breakout On The Line, Gilead Sciences Reports Massive Cancer Drug Sales

    Gilead Sciences reported 79% growth for its cancer drugs late Thursday, helping beat expectations, and GILD stock jumped.

  • Could This Bullish News Make Novavax a Hot Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a beaten-down COVID stock that has seen its shares plummet 85% since the start of the year. For people who prefer a more traditional shot or who had bad side effects from the mRNA vaccines, Novavax could be a welcome alternative for their boosters.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • 20-year-old investor who made $110 million on a meme stock is now pushing for change at psychedelics company MindMed

    The 20-year old investor who found fame this year when he made $110 million from trading the stock of troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., has turned activist shareholder and is pushing for changes at psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc.

  • Is BioNTech a Good Long-Term Buy?

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was founded by the German husband-and-wife team of Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci in 2008, to use messenger RNA (mRNA) treatments for individualized cancer immunotherapy. A funny thing happened on their road to cancer cures, though: Using that same mRNA technology, they helped develop the top-selling COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech, which went public with an initial public offering in 2019, collaborated with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) on Comirnaty, their joint COVID-19 vaccine, which did a pharmaceutical-record $36.8 billion in sales in 2021.

  • Biogen and Eisai make plans to take another Alzheimer’s drug to the FDA next year

    The companies said last month that their new experimental therapy, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way Now, Experts Say

    COVID cases have been declining in recent months and although many people have moved on from the pandemic, the virus is starting to dominate headlines again because of what experts fear might happen in the next few months. Gabrielle Einstein Morrow MD Medical Director, Emergency Department Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and TeamHealth tells us, "Experts are calling this winter season a twindemic: a rise in COVID cases and a rise in influenza cases. After two years at home, many people

  • Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023

    Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state.

  • Are You Getting Enough Physical Activity?

    Physical Therapist Discusses the Importance of Staying Active

  • Danica Patrick says she takes 'better care of myself now' after breast implant illness

    Danica Patrick recently offered a deeper look into her journey with breast implant illness in an interview with People. Breast implant illness (BII) refers to a collection of negative physical and mental symptoms following breast augmentations.

  • Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage

    When it comes to Medicare, understanding your healthcare needs and finding the right coverage are essential. But as you get close to or enter retirement, making decisions about your health can be overwhelming. To make the process a little easier, Vanguard … Continue reading → The post Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cytokinetics CEO: Why It's OK Not Being An Overnight Success

    Nobody will accuse Cytokinetics of being an overnight success, its chief executive says. But CYTK stock trades with enthusiasm on a near goal.

  • Newly discovered species of bacteria in the microbiome may be a culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis

    Rheumatoid arthritis leads to painful joint inflammation, often in the hands and wrists. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesRheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition has been unknown. In our recently published study, my colleagues and I found an important clue to a potenti

  • Forget Monkeypox: Las Vegas Strip Has a 'Tripledemic' Problem

    Las Vegas faces a new health issue that could cause big problems for Caesars, MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts, and other Sin City players.

  • Kazia Therapeutics Reveals Paxalisib Preclinical Data In Melanoma Animal Models

    Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) announced new data from an ongoing research collaboration with the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. A poster presentation showed that paxalisib is active in vitro and in vivo against a range of preclinical models of metastatic melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer. The data suggested substantial activity for paxalisib as monotherapy and greater activity in combination with MEK and BRAF inhibitors, commonly used two classes

  • OPSENS ANNOUNCES FIRST SAVVYWIRE CLINICAL CASES IN EUROPE AND LAUNCH OF SAFE-TAVI STUDY

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced the successful completion of the first cases in a clinical study, named SAFE-TAVI, studying SavvyWire™ left ventricular rapid pacing in transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures, or TAVR, in Europe. Dr. Regueiro from Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Spain, conducted the procedures as one of

  • Colorado hospitals get creative with staffing solutions ahead of flu season

    UCHealth, HealthOne and Denver Health lean on virtual talent and technology as they face the fact that the staffing shortage is here to stay,

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for telling voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion

    ‘Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?’

  • More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

    Here’s what you need to know.