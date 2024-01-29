Almost $10M home with pickleball court sells in Paradise Valley

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon and his wife Claire paid about $3.4 million for a recently rebuilt central Scottsdale home. The CEO of iMemories sold a Phoenix Arcadia house. Both were among the priciest metro Phoenix houses to sell in early January.

$9,506,275

An LLC named after the address of the property bought a 10,480-square-foot Paradise Valley mansion. The house with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms is located on a two-acre lot. The home also has a butler’s kitchen, a great room, a theater, an office, a game room, a kids’ study, a pickleball court and an outside fireplace. Tim and Lisa Sullivan were the sellers. Maximilian Schopen De Melo and Patrick Niederdrenk of America One Luxury Real Estate had the listing. Carrie Lehrman of SRL Group represented the buyer.

$5,185,000

Brian and Irene Loeb paid cash for a 5,477-square-foot new home on the Phoenix side of the Arcadia neighborhood. The house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The primary suite has a marble fireplace, two bathrooms and a washer and dryer. Xollo LLC, led by Mark Rukavina, sold it. Rukavina is the CEO of the app iMemories, which stores family photos and videos for streaming.

$4,800,000

Christopher and Melanie Barnes bought a 6,171-square-foot central Scottsdale home with six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The Santa Barbara-style home on two acres has a loggia with a fireplace. The kitchen has a fireplace and a wine room that holds 1,800 bottles. The Wood Thanstrom Trust was the seller.

$4,600,000

Mash Real Estate of Tennessee paid cash for a 5,048-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community. The home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms comes with 12-foot ceilings, a primary suite with a fireplace, a loft with a balcony and a covered pergola. Kathleen Morgan sold it.

$3,700,000

Steven Fitzpatrick purchased a 7,011-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain with five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms. The dining room has a bar, wine cellar and butler’s pantry, and the primary suite has a sitting area and an exercise room. Painted Sky 14 LLC was the seller.

$3,399,250

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon and his wife, Claire Petratis, paid cash for a 3,522-square-foot central Scottsdale home. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees. She’s a Texas real estate agent. The house with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms was recently rebuilt. Brett Anderson sold it.

