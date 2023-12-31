Almost 150,000 landlords facing ‘significant’ jump in mortgage costs in 2024

Property

Almost 150,000 buy-to-let landlords will see their monthly mortgage payments jump by hundreds of pounds in 2024 as long-term fixed deals come to an end.

144,000 landlords will come to the end of five-year fixed deals in 2024 and face remortgaging at starkly higher rates, according to official figures.

The average deal offered to a buy-to-let landlord in 2019 carried a rate of 3.5pc. However, landlords now face rolling onto deals at between 4.5pc and 5pc, according to forecasts from Capital Economics.

For a buy-to-let landlord with a £150,000, interest-only loan, it means monthly payments could increase by almost £200 a month, or an extra £2,250 a year.

Darryl Dhoffer, an advisor at The Mortgage Expert, said: “There will still be significantly higher mortgage repayments to pay for those coming off lower interest rates.”

Some landlords could see their mortgage rates jump by as much as three percentage points when they refinance, Mr Dhoffer warned, which would add £450 to the monthly cost of a £150,000 loan.

Reductions in tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages, which were phased in between 2017 and 2020, have amplified the impact of higher rates on landlords who own properties in their own names.

The new rules mean landlords are no longer able to deduct all of their mortgage interest as a business expense when they calculate their tax bill. This means they have to pay tax even if their properties are loss-making.

Michelle Lawson, director at Lawson Financial, said landlords rolling off five year fixed deals will be forced to raise rents as they pass on these costs to their tenants.

Ms Lawson said: “Profit margins have dropped massively for landlords due to the tax and regulatory burdens.”

The 144,000 figure is based on official mortgage data from UK Finance, which represents Britain’s banks and lending institutions.

More than 210,000 buy-to-let mortgage holders will come to the end of fixed-rate deals of all lengths in 2024, according to UK Finance data.

Figures also show that more than 35,000 landlords face a second blow from rising interest rates. This group remortgaged for two years in 2022, hoping that rates would be falling by the time their deal came up for renewal.

However, investors who remortgaged with two-year fixes in 2022 will instead be hit by a second wave of rate pain through most of 2024 even as buy-to-let mortgage rates fall, economists have warned.

The average rate on a two-year buy-to-let mortgage today is 5.95pc, according to Moneyfacts. This is down from a peak of nearly 7pc over the summer but still far higher than the rates available 18 months ago, when the average two-year fix was less than 4pc.

Most borrowers who took out two-year fixes in the first nine months of 2022 had already moved onto higher rates. The Bank of England began raising interest rates in December 2021 and rises had started to filter through into higher buy-to-let mortgage rates by early 2022.

It means that the 35,000 landlords coming to the end of two year deals will now be hit with a rate rise for the second time since borrowing costs began increasing, according to Andrew Wishart, who runs the housing service at Capital Economics.

A landlord who took out a two-year fix in June 2020, for example, could get an average rate on a two-year fix of 2.59pc, according to Moneyfacts. When they refinanced in June 2022, the average rate had climbed to 3.59pc.

By June 2024, Capital Economics expects the average buy-to-let mortgage rate will be another percentage point higher, at 4.6pc.

For a landlord with a £150,000, interest-only loan, it means monthly mortgage payments will rise to £575 – £127 more than two years earlier and £252 more than in 2020.

By the end of 2024, buy-to-let mortgage rates will have fallen below 4.5pc, Mr Wishart predicted.

This will be significantly cheaper than the rates available to the group of landlords who refinanced in the last three months of 2022 in the aftermath of Liz Truss’ mini-Budget.

