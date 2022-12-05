Almost 50% of U.S. Employees Work Remotely, According to Recent Work From Home Study

Analytics AIML says companies must prepare for the permanent hybrid work environment in order to thrive

LAND O'LAKES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Before the pandemic, only 17 percent of U.S. employees worked from home at least five days a week. Now, that percentage has risen to 40-50 percent according to a recent study published by WFH Research, a project started by Stanford University, University of Chicago and ITAM in Mexico. The study also found that those workers who engage with fewer people correlate with higher levels of remote work. In general, workers who are able to work from home want more full-time remote and less full-time in-person work than their employers are willing to offer.

In a survey by ConnectSolutions , 77% of those who work remotely at least a few times per month showed increased productivity, with 30% doing more work in less time and 24% doing more work in the same period of time. This has led to the need for employers to redesign and digitize how work gets done and re-train managers, supervisors and team leaders on how to manage various work environments.

Franklin Shines, founder of Analytics AIML, a business management consulting firm that helps organizations digitize their offices, says that despite the surge in hybrid work environments, many managers are still struggling with how to manage the remote worker.

"Earlier this year, there was a movement by some employers to phase out work-at-home options," says Shines, author of Let In But Left Out: Leadership, Faith & Knowledge in the Age of AI, Coronavirus and Fake News. "The pushback from employees was felt immediately which forced employers to pause and rethink their approach. What's happening is employers are still using old management methods designed for the industrial age in the post-COVID era. It's not working. And history shows that once a benefit is given it is hard to take it away. So, now we must think of how technology and new management methods can help us to work more efficiently and smarter."

Story continues

Analytics AIML, LLC, Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

Shines took the lessons he learned from training with Olympic athletes, flying Air Force jets, and traveling the world as a management consultant to Fortune 500 clients to create a system that helps small businesses grow and make a difference.

In order to solve problems, Shines says, organizations should look toward their employees, not technology. He says that managers must work directly with the front-line workers to incorporate ideas and understand how much change they can absorb. Shines adds that he trains workers "to use simple tools so they can map the way they are doing the work, identify all of their pain points" and helps them identify the root causes of the problems, not the symptoms.

"We focus on developing teams to work on complex problems by teaching them the "physics of business" and the "science of people," Shines asserts. "We reimagine how to solve tough business problems in the new work-from-anywhere labor market."

ABOUT ANALYTICS AIML, LLC

Analytics AIML is one of the leading Lean Six Sigma data-based problem-solving consultancies targeting small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on digital transformation and organizational psychology to help people adapt to change. Founder Franklin Shines is a military veteran and IBM & EY award-winning consultant with more than 25 years of startup and management consulting experience. To learn more, visit https://analyticsaiml.com . For additional information, visit Analytics AIML on LinkedIn and Twitter .



CONTACT

Franklin Shines

frankshines@analyticsaiml.com

(813) 444-9626

SOURCE: Analytics AIML, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730302/Almost-50-of-US-Employees-Work-Remotely-According-to-Recent-Work-From-Home-Study



