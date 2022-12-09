U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5500
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,127.96
    -100.55 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     
6

'Almost every health care company will be in the in cloud' in the next 10 years: AWS exec

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

The lack of real-time data in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, while frustrating, was not a new problem for the U.S.

A similar issue existed during the 2009 flu pandemic a decade earlier — but it was worse.

"The way you found out about school-aged kids dying in emergency rooms wasn't from a surveillance system. It was the front page of the Boston Globe," said Dr. Taha Kass-Hout.

He would know. Kass-Hout had just joined the CDC, mid-outbreak, as director of Health Informatics Solutions and Operations. He began building out a surveillance system, on Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, that still exists today.

"It's the same system used as a front line for COVID," Kass-Hout, now chief medical officer of AWS, told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview.

That same system now covers 93% of the U.S. population, compared to a system that only covered 8% back in 2009, he said. With some updates, of course.

Kass-Hout is now in a leading role at the largest cloud computing company — with a third of market share. He says that what started during the Obama administration at the federal level to incorporate more technology in government is now also being seen at state and local levels.

Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2022, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2022. Noah Berger/AWS/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT&#x002028;
Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2022, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2022. Noah Berger/AWS/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Both the FDA and CDC rely on AWS, as does the U.K.'s National Health Service, according to Kass-Hout, who previously served as the FDA's chief technology officer and first chief health informatics officer in 2013.

The Minnesota Health Department also built up a governor's COVID-19 notification system "in a matter of weeks on AWS" without having to invest in additional technologies, Kass-Hout said.

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, COVID hit just as the U.K. was withdrawing from the European Union. Residents were anxious about their health coverage and how the National Health Services (NHS) would operate in a post-Brexit world.

AWS was able to help buoy an overworked call center staff, struggling with labor shortages as more employees got sick with Covid, by building up an intelligent call center that could answer some of the most frequently asked questions about coverage and, later on, about vaccines and treatments, Kass-Hout explained.

It's a few paces behind ChatGPT, the natural language bot which recently captured public attention, but the real use case brings back the potential for the technology after it soured in the years after IBM Watson's decline.

Industry buy-in

But it wasn't just governments that benefitted this time. Moderna (MRNA) relied on a program built on AWS, to determine the right COVID vaccine candidate, and Pfizer (PFE) and AstraZeneca (AZN) have similarly been using AWS, according to Kass-Hout.

And that trend is on the rise as more life sciences companies adapt to the cloud beyond simply storing data. In fact, early stage AI modules are already being deployed to help find new treatments.

"The R&D is a really healthy environment where they want to experiment more. They want to try to kind of go after new indication, understand the biology more," Kass-Hout said.

Insurers, or payers, are another segment of the health industry interested in using cloud technology. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, which now operates as Elevance Health (ELV), is one example of that.

"They have a lot of data accumulating on members for years on end. And a lot of this data is unstructured in nature," Kass-Hout said.

"If you look at the benefits, 90% of the data is scanned PDFs and faxes or something," he said.

With AWS, the company can use a text extractor and save the information into a digital file — a process that is now almost 90% automated, he said.

"Something that used to take weeks, now they can do it in a matter of hours," Kass-Hout said.

"It's really great to see how innovation's happening where you don't have to be a technologist," and can still benefit from technology while serving patient populations, he said.

The technology isn't new, but it hasn't been leveraged in appropriate ways and new projects often fall to the wayside, according to a 2021 McKinsey report.

"Cloud capabilities have the potential to generate value of $100 billion to $170 billion in 2030 for healthcare companies. The major driver of this value lies in enabling them to more effectively innovate (for example, new use cases in analytics, IoT, and automation), digitize (for example, stakeholder journey transformation), and realize their strategic objectives," the report said.

Kass-Hout says that health care has always been a target for the technology, as a nearly $8 trillion global industry.

"I do believe in the next five to 10 years, almost every health care company will be in the in cloud," he said.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • This week in Bidenomics: Landing softly

    Inflation is moderating, employment remains strong. and Biden is ending 2022 on an upswing.

  • RH CEO: 'The housing market is collapsing'

    A brutal take on housing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to cap worst week since September

    Stocks fell on Friday as the S&P 500 endured its worst week since late September.

  • Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

    Elon Musk has praised his competitors but never hidden his competitive edge. And he just tweeted out that edge in a big way.

  • Al Gore Slams Vanguard After Defection From Climate Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc.’s decision to leave the world’s largest climate-finance coalition was slammed by former US Vice President Al Gore, who said the move was out of step with the growing awareness among business leaders that they can no longer afford to ignore global warming.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Ar

  • BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’

    BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.

  • 3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth

    Technology isn't a typical sector that income-focused investors flock to. However, it may surprise many that several technology companies reward their shareholders handsomely.

  • Top Wall Street Analyst Predicts Over 70% Rally for These 3 Energy Stocks

    Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times. The quantity of data, and the sheer impossibility of parsing all of it in real time, makes a formidable barrier to successful stock picking – but Wall Street’

  • Lululemon stock falls after weak guidance despite massive Black Friday

    Lululemon saw its best Black Friday ever but it wasn’t good enough to match Wall Street’s hopes for the holiday season during the company’s latest financial release on Thursday.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia May Cut Oil Flows; Navalny Ally Jailed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may cut its oil production in response to a ceiling introduced by the Group of Seven nations on the price of its crude, President Vladimir Putin said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateStocks Suffer Late-Day Swoon as Traders Shun Risk: Markets WrapMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data Acce

  • Small business owners’ ability to ‘manage workforce, retain employees’ now is critical: SBA admin

    U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman joins Yahoo Finance Live to speak about the resiliency of small businesses across America and how they can navigate the nationwide labor shortage.&nbsp;

  • FTX secretly funded crypto news site - Axios

    The Block's employees were previously unaware of the payments, according to the report. FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while FTX's former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment.

  • Tesla, GM facing 'a nightmare' in China, analyst says

    As mainland China backs away from its zero-COVID policy and loosens restrictions, business optimism and a slight return to normalcy are welcome changes for citizens and investors.

  • The Best Times of Year To Visit Disney Parks To Get Your Money’s Worth

    Most visitors to Disney parks like Walt Disney World and Disneyland carefully plan and budget for these trips. Part of the planning process includes considering the dates of your visit. Should you try...

  • This Group Wants to Teach You How to Get Abortions Even Where They're Banned

    Mayday Health is on the front lines of the next battle over abortion rights: the information war.

  • Sectors in focus: Aerospace, EVs, retail, housing

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre highlights stocks making major moves towards the closing bell.

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

  • U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday expanded the use of COVID-19 vaccines that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants to include children aged 6 months through 5 years. The development comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated shots from Moderna as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for use in children as young as 6 months. Children aged 6 months through 5 years will now be eligible to get a Moderna bivalent booster 2 months after their final primary vaccination dose for COVID-19.

  • Rivals Worried Sam Bankman-Fried Tried to Destabilize Crypto on Eve of FTX Collapse

    A Tether official and the head of the world’s largest crypto exchange grew alarmed that Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to destabilize the stablecoin and with it the broader crypto market last month in a last-ditch attempt to save FTX, according to messages seen by The Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the situation. In a Signal group chat called “Exchange coordination,” Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of crypto exchange giant Binance, confronted Mr. Bankman-Fried on Nov. 10. Mr. Bankman-Fried denied the claims in the Signal messages and in a statement to the Journal.