Alnico Magnets Market to Record a 7.19% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Growing Demand from Electronics Industry - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alnico Magnets Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The alnico magnets market share is expected to increase to USD 434.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26%. Technavio categorizes the alnico magnets market as a part of the global diversified metals and mining market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the alnico magnets market during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Alnico Magnets Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Alnico Magnets Market  - Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The growing demand from the electronics industry is one of the key drivers fueling the alnico magnets market growth. Alnico magnets are widely used in electronics such as electric motors, electric guitar pickups, and others. Features such as stronger fields and corrosion resistance make alnico magnets compatible with electronic devices. Supporting macroeconomic factors such as an increase in disposable income, improving lifestyle, and ease in credit facilities has led to rising consumption of electronics in developing countries such as India and ASEAN countries. Major demand from the electronics industry is due to the emergence and adaptation of new devices and the access to credit in developing countries. For instance, India, with its prosperous domestic market, will provide potential opportunities for the growth of the electronics industry. Thus, with increasing consumption, the use of alnico magnets in the electronics industry will contribute to the growth of the global alnico magnets market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - Volatility in prices of raw materials is one of the challenges limiting the alnico magnets' market growth. In recent years, uncertain costs in the commodities market have put financial pressure on the producers. After the global economic crisis, the costs of metals have been fluctuating, which is affecting the cost of raw materials. Although a large portion of the global economy has shown a positive outlook, the price of raw materials is yet to stabilize as many vendors do not have the adaptability to respond to market volatility rapidly. Aluminum, nickel, and copper are the basic raw materials required to produce alnico magnets. However, the global fluctuation of the prices of these metals has impacted the cost of the final product. Thus, the volatility in prices of raw materials is hindering the growth of the alnico magnets market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges-  Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

Alnico Magnets Market  -Segmentation Analysis

The alnico magnets market report is segmented by Application (Electronic, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Regional Highlights - 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for alnico magnets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

  •  Revenue Generating Segment -The alnico magnets market share growth by the electronic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Alnico magnets are used in the electronic motors of various appliances such as air conditioners and televisions.

Grab a FREE sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Alnico Magnets Market  - Vendor Analysis

The alnico magnets market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Alnico Magnets Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Alnico Magnets Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The dolomite market share is expected to increase by USD 471.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.78%.

  • The lepidolite market share is expected to increase to USD 25850.56 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.67%.

Alnico Magnets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 8.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 434.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.19

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adams Magnetic Products, Alga Magneti Srl, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Europe LTD., DATOYO MAGNETICS CO. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., DURA MAGNETS PVT. LTD., Electron Energy Corp., Eneflux-Armtek Magnetics Inc., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, Hitachi Ltd., IBS Magnet, Integrated Technologies Group, Magdev Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Master Magnetics Inc., Permanent Magnets Ltd., Stanford Magnets, and Storch Magnetics

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adams Magnetic Products

  • 10.4 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

  • 10.5 Bunting Magnetics Europe LTD.

  • 10.6 DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

  • 10.7 Dura Magnetics Inc.

  • 10.8 Electron Energy Corp.

  • 10.9 Eneflux-Armtek Magnetics Inc.

  • 10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.11 Master Magnetics Inc.

  • 10.12 Stanford Magnets

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alnico-magnets-market-to-record-a-7-19-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--driven-by-growing-demand-from-electronics-industry---technavio-301612267.html

SOURCE Technavio

