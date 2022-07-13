U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Alnico Magnets Market: Regions, Segments & Growth to 2026 - Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alnico magnets market is set to grow by USD 434.71 million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 8.26%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for alnico magnets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in demand from the automotive, aerospace, electronics, wind energy, and medical devices segments will facilitate the alnico magnets market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alnico Magnets Market by Application and Geograp
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alnico Magnets Market by Application and Geograp

Evaluate growth strategies by getting insights for more regional highlights -.Request a sample now!

Alnico Magnets Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • The market research report segments the alnico magnets market by Application (Electronic, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The Alnico magnets market share growth in the electronic segment will be significant for revenue generation. Alnico magnets are used in the electronic motors of various appliances such as air conditioners and televisions The global electronics market is growing significantly due to favorable macroeconomic factors such as an increase in disposable income, improving lifestyles, and easy availability of credit facilities. These factors will contribute to the growth of the electronics industry, which, in turn, will drive the demand for alnico magnets in the electronics segment during the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Click Now!

Alnico Magnets Market: Major Driver

  • The growing demand from the electronics industry is one of the key drivers fueling the alnico magnets market growth. Alnico magnets are widely used in electronics such as electric motors, electric guitar pickups, and others. Features such as stronger fields and corrosion resistance make alnico magnets compatible with electronic devices. Supporting macroeconomic factors such as an increase in disposable income, improving lifestyle, and ease in credit facilities has led to rising consumption of electronics in developing countries such as India and ASEAN countries.

  • Major demand from the electronics industry is due to the emergence and adaptation of new devices and the access to credit in developing countries. For instance, India, with its prosperous domestic market, will provide potential opportunities for the growth of the electronics industry. Thus, with increasing consumption, the use of alnico magnets in the electronics industry will contribute to the growth of the global alnico magnets market during the forecast period.

Alnico Magnets Market: Major Trend

  • Growing demand from the aerospace industry is one of the key alnico magnets market trends supporting the market growth. Alnico magnets offer high remanence and thermal stability, which make them effective magnetic materials for use in the aerospace industry.

  • The aerospace industry is growing due to an increase in the defense budgets in major economies, low oil and commodity prices, a rise in demand for air travel, and changes in tourism trends.APAC will dominate the aerospace market in terms of consumption, followed by Europe and North America. Hence, demand from these regions will compel aircraft manufacturers to increase their production. Thus, it will lead to a larger volume need for alnico magnets in the aerospace segment, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & trends - Grab a sample report now!

Related Reports:

  • The magnesium fluoride market share is expected to increase to USD 225.17 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%.

  • The automotive chromium market share is expected to increase by USD 557.92 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%.

Alnico Magnets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 434.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.19

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adams Magnetic Products, Alga Magneti Srl, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Europe LTD., DATOYO MAGNETICS CO. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., DURA MAGNETS PVT. LTD., Electron Energy Corp., Eneflux-Armtek Magnetics Inc., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, Hitachi Ltd., IBS Magnet, Integrated Technologies Group, Magdev Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Master Magnetics Inc., Permanent Magnets Ltd., Stanford Magnets, and Storch Magnetics

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adams Magnetic Products

  • 10.4 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

  • 10.5 Bunting Magnetics Europe LTD.

  • 10.6 DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

  • 10.7 Dura Magnetics Inc.

  • 10.8 Electron Energy Corp.

  • 10.9 Eneflux-Armtek Magnetics Inc.

  • 10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.11 Master Magnetics Inc.

  • 10.12 Stanford Magnets

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alnico-magnets-market-regions-segments--growth-to-2026---exclusive-market-forecast-report-by-technavio-301584986.html

SOURCE Technavio

