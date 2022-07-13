Alnico Magnets Market: Regions, Segments & Growth to 2026 - Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alnico magnets market is set to grow by USD 434.71 million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 8.26%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for alnico magnets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in demand from the automotive, aerospace, electronics, wind energy, and medical devices segments will facilitate the alnico magnets market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alnico Magnets Market by Application and Geography

Alnico Magnets Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the alnico magnets market by Application (Electronic, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The Alnico magnets market share growth in the electronic segment will be significant for revenue generation. Alnico magnets are used in the electronic motors of various appliances such as air conditioners and televisions The global electronics market is growing significantly due to favorable macroeconomic factors such as an increase in disposable income, improving lifestyles, and easy availability of credit facilities. These factors will contribute to the growth of the electronics industry, which, in turn, will drive the demand for alnico magnets in the electronics segment during the forecast period.

Alnico Magnets Market: Major Driver

The growing demand from the electronics industry is one of the key drivers fueling the alnico magnets market growth. Alnico magnets are widely used in electronics such as electric motors, electric guitar pickups, and others. Features such as stronger fields and corrosion resistance make alnico magnets compatible with electronic devices. Supporting macroeconomic factors such as an increase in disposable income, improving lifestyle, and ease in credit facilities has led to rising consumption of electronics in developing countries such as India and ASEAN countries.

Major demand from the electronics industry is due to the emergence and adaptation of new devices and the access to credit in developing countries. For instance, India, with its prosperous domestic market, will provide potential opportunities for the growth of the electronics industry. Thus, with increasing consumption, the use of alnico magnets in the electronics industry will contribute to the growth of the global alnico magnets market during the forecast period.

Alnico Magnets Market: Major Trend

Growing demand from the aerospace industry is one of the key alnico magnets market trends supporting the market growth. Alnico magnets offer high remanence and thermal stability, which make them effective magnetic materials for use in the aerospace industry.

The aerospace industry is growing due to an increase in the defense budgets in major economies, low oil and commodity prices, a rise in demand for air travel, and changes in tourism trends.APAC will dominate the aerospace market in terms of consumption, followed by Europe and North America. Hence, demand from these regions will compel aircraft manufacturers to increase their production. Thus, it will lead to a larger volume need for alnico magnets in the aerospace segment, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Alnico Magnets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 434.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.19 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adams Magnetic Products, Alga Magneti Srl, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Europe LTD., DATOYO MAGNETICS CO. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., DURA MAGNETS PVT. LTD., Electron Energy Corp., Eneflux-Armtek Magnetics Inc., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, Hitachi Ltd., IBS Magnet, Integrated Technologies Group, Magdev Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Master Magnetics Inc., Permanent Magnets Ltd., Stanford Magnets, and Storch Magnetics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

