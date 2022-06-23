U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.01
    -3.88 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,381.73
    -101.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,087.16
    +34.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,686.28
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.71
    -1.48 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.04
    -0.38 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0420
    -0.1140 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8230
    -1.3170 (-0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,310.30
    -20.22 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.72
    +2.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation Releases 'Daring Women Who Change the World'

·3 min read

Booklet is daily spark of inspiration featuring women who dare

KENSINGTON, N.H., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation today announced the release of Daring Women Who Change the World, a quote-of-the-day compilation of words of wit or wisdom from great women leaders born on that day.

Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation
Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

"Daring leaders are most important for a stronger community," said Harriet Lewis, Chair, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation.

"We have always believed that daring leaders are the most important thing for a stronger community and a healthier planet," said Harriet Lewis, Chair, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which helps over 200 organizations led by women leaders worldwide. "We are grateful for the brave leadership of these women and how they have helped change people's lives and make this a better world."

Daring Women Who Change the World opens with a quote for March 21st, when many Indigenous groups begin their calendars, for spring symbolizes the start of a new year through the birth of new plants and animals.

The women leaders highlighted in the book cross a wide spectrum. They are disrupters and divas; poets and public servants; artists and activists; trailblazers and teachers; suffragettes, and saints. They pioneered, innovated, provoked, and shattered glass ceilings. Some quotes may make readers stop and think, and some may just make them smile — for humor is such an essential balm for a weary world.

The dedication of Daring Women Who Change the World features quotes from numerous regional women leaders, including Catherine D'Amato, President and CEO, The Greater Boston Food Bank; Christa Big Canoe, Legal Advocacy Director, for Aboriginal Legal Service and 1st recipient of Alnoba's Moment of Truth Award for Gender Equity Leadership, and Fiona Wilson, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer, University of New Hampshire, Director, Sustainability Institute.

Daring Women Who Change the World is available for $12.95 per copy, plus $2.00 shipping. For more information, contact 617-346-6649.

All book profits will be donated to the Grand Circle Foundation to support Ukrainian refugees. Funds will be used to renovate the roof and heating system of Poland's Trzebnica Orphanage, which houses 60 orphans from Ukraine. Grand Circle Foundation has donated more than $2 million this year to support women and children who have been impacted by the war in Ukraine.

To learn more about Alnoba and women's leadership training, contact Wendy Manning at wmanning@alnoba.org.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

Alnoba, in Kensington, New Hampshire, is the base for Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation. Today, Alnoba's 600 acres include 10 miles of trails, wildlife habitats, cabins, sculptures, and ropes and aerial courses.

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation transforms people's lives and builds strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. Since 1981, the Foundation has donated more than $225M to over 500 projects in 50 countries around the world. The organization's work is focused on Boston, MA, Kensington, NH and within the global villages where Grand Circle Corporation travels.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alnoba-lewis-family-foundation-releases-daring-women-who-change-the-world-301574299.html

SOURCE Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Horrific’ Sexual Abuses Uncovered in Australia Mining Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A landmark inquiry into Australia’s mining sector has uncovered dozens of shocking cases of sexual harassment and abuse of women workers at companies including BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsYields Tumble as Powell Reiterates Hawkish Stance: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft L

  • Woman says she was kicked out of a restaurant for being ‘underdressed’

    ‘I’ve been to that place multiple times, and I tip very well,’ explained the woman on TikTok

  • Apple would be unwise to fight 'lopsided' union vote, expert says

    Eyes are on Apple (AAPL) this week as the company’s window to challenge its workers’ first labor union victory nears a close. The company has until midnight on Friday to raise objections to the vote, and labor experts say it must carefully consider pushback, as it could ensnare the company in a drawn-out legal battle that in turn could threaten its public image.

  • Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces new fraud charge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday added a new wire fraud charge to their criminal case accusing Trevor Milton, the founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp, of defrauding investors by lying about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker. The new charge concerns Milton's alleged effort to defraud the seller of Wasatch Creeks Ranch in Utah by making false and misleading statements about Nikola's products and business prospects. Milton previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud over statements he made from November 2019 to September 2020.

  • UK rail strike day 2: Parked trains and traffic jams

    STORY: Unions formed picket lines around rail stations for the second day this week and warned of more industrial action unless a deal can be reached to improve pay and avoid redundancies.In London, the roads were busy as normally packed train platforms were empty, with trains parked on the tracks.A spike in the cost of food and fuel is pushing many household budgets to the brink and is driving trade unions to demand higher pay increases for their members. The government has urged wage restraint to avoid an inflationary spiral.Although talks are ongoing, a third day of strikes is planned for Saturday (June 25). Other industries are also moving towards industrial action in what unions say could be a "summer of discontent".The government has criticised the strikes, calling them counterproductive and most damaging for those on low incomes who depend on public transport and are unable to work from home.Later on Thursday, ministers will set out planned changes to a law that would make it easier for businesses to use temporary staff, in a moved designed to minimise the impact of strike action.

  • French court bans burkinis, doesn't block city allowing topless women in public swim areas

    France's highest administrative court, the Council of State, overturned a lower court decision allowing "burkini" swimwear at public pools and beaches.

  • Man accused of slashing wife’s throat, playing her favorite music as she died to make 1st appearance

    A Seminole County man is expected to go before a judge for the first time after police said he murdered his wife.

  • Alaska Airlines reaches contract deal with some workers

    A union has reached a deal with Alaska Airlines for a two-year contract extension that provides substantial raises for 5,300 gate agents, stores personnel and office staff, as well as for ramp workers who load cargo.

  • I know exactly why Uvalde police didn’t rush that classroom. And who can blame them?

    They knew they would face a military-style rifle that can shoot through cars, doors and walls. | Opinion

  • Pope’s Wariness of U.S.-Dominated World Shapes His Russia, China Stances

    Pope Francis’ reluctance to condemn without qualification Russia’s aggression against a sovereign nation state has raised eyebrows within and far beyond the Catholic Church.

  • Is It Last Call for Lauren Boebert’s Gun Restaurant?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Google/FacebookPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.The institution at the center of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s origin story now appears to face an uncertain future.Shooters Grill, the gun-themed Hooters parody restaurant that put Rifle, Colorado, on the map and elevated Boebert to local celebrity status, has run into some trouble with its new landlord—a marijua

  • Why the state auditor's daughter took the stand in ongoing public corruption trial

    The daughter of Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness took the witness stand Wednesday testifying that she worked for her

  • John McAfee died a year ago, but his body remains in Spain

    A year after John McAfee died in a prison cell in Barcelona, his body remains in a Spanish morgue. Mysterious circumstances continue to surround the death and remains of John McAfee, a cybersecurity pioneer who spent his final years in controversy, including being implicated in at least one homicide.

  • 'Appalling' abuse: Australia to push miners to set up register of offenders

    Australia will push its mining industry to set up a register of sexual harassment perpetrators to help rein in abuse, a cabinet minister said, after a state government report detailed cases of "horrifying" and "appalling" behaviour against women. The inquiry by mineral-rich Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore industry, also criticised mining giants such as BHP and Rio Tinto for ignoring or overlooking unlawful and criminal behaviour. The release of the report on Thursday followed a year-long investigation into concerns about a culture of sexism and bullying that fuelled public anger about workplace conditions last year, leading to what has been called Australia's MeToo moment..

  • Authorities searching for woman caught on video shooting man in Kensington

    Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a woman seen on video shooting a man in Kensington in early June.

  • Afghan quake survivors appeal for help

    Survivors appeal for help as Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more.(June 23)

  • Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

    Social media footage shows young people converting the foyer into a makeshift boxing ring

  • U.S. Supreme Court protects police from 'Miranda' lawsuits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday shielded police from the risk of paying money damages for failing to advise criminal suspects of their rights before obtaining statements later used against them in court, siding with a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff. The justices ruled 6-3 in favor of deputy sheriff Carlos Vega, who had appealed a lower court decision reviving a lawsuit by a hospital employee named Terence Tekoh who accused the officer of violating his rights under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Tekoh was charged with sexually assaulting a hospital patient after Vega obtained a written confession from him without first informing the suspect of his rights through so-called Miranda warnings.

  • He almost beat DeSantis to be Florida’s governor. Now Andrew Gillum is indicted

    Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee who came within about 34,000 votes of beating Ron DeSantis in the 2018 race for Florida governor, was indicted and arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday.

  • SAIC's Equality Alliance Leads the Way in Celebrating Pride While Driving LGBTQ+ Equality and Community Well-Being

    The SAIC Equality Alliance Employee Resource Group (ERG) has been a champion for SAIC’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other employees, raising LGBTQ+ awareness and promoting equali...