U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,129.17
    +9.54 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

‘Alone in the Dark' reboot confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
THQ Nordic

There have been rumblings for a while that a remake of Alone in the Dark was in the works and THQ Nordic confirmed at its summer showcase that the rumors are (sort of) true. It’s bringing a “reimagining” of the 1992 classic to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, though didn't reveal when to expect it.

The Lovecraftian original is widely considered the first 3D survival horror game (it earned a Guinness World Record stating as much), but there hasn't been an Alone in the Dark title since 2015. This will also be THQ Nordic's first entry since it bought the series from Atari in 2018.

The single-player reimagining from developer Pieces Interactive will feature an original story from Mikael Hedberg, the writer of Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and creature designs from long-term Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis. The game will include characters, places and themes from the ’90s trilogy. It's still set in the American South in the 1920s and features the first game's protagonists, Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby, as playable characters. However, THQ Nordic says all the enemies will be brand new.

Beyond Alone in the Dark, the publisher had plenty more to show off during the stream, such as fresh looks at SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed and AEW Fight Forever. Other new reveals included real-time strategy game Tempest Rising; an open-world arcade racer called Wreckreation; and Space for Sale, in which you build homes on procedurally generated planets and sell them to alien clients.

Recommended Stories