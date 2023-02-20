U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.94
    +0.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2520
    +0.1380 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,498.22
    -106.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.96
    +16.64 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,016.10
    +11.74 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Alopecia Market Size to Reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2031, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The market for alopecia products is expected to develop because of rising disposable income and a growing emphasis on aesthetics. The utilization of modern treatment techniques, including laser technology, a robust product pipeline, and increased consumer awareness of the usage of prescription drugs are the key drivers of the continuous growth. Asia Pacific region dominates the market due to the development in the region is primarily pushed by patent expirations, resulting in more players entering the market.

Newark, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8 billion in 2023 alopecia market will reach USD 15.3 billion by 2031. One of the main elements influencing the market's growth is the rising prevalence of hair loss. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) estimates that approximately 30 million women and 50 million men in the U.S. suffered from alopecia in 2018. Around 60% of people have issues with hair thinning, and pattern hair loss is the most prevalent type of hair loss in both men and women, according to statistics from the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research (JCDR). Furthermore, regardless of gender, 2% of the world's population is susceptible to having A.A. in their lifetime.

Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13251

Key Insight of the alopecia market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest alopecia market share. Due to its technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, high standard of living, and accessibility to novel therapeutic alternatives for treatment, North America now monopolizes the alopecia (hair loss) market.

The alopecia areata segment is expected to augment the alopecia market during the forecast period.

The alopecia areata segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The high disease frequency worldwide and growing consumer awareness of treatments are factors in the increase. Also, autoimmune disease sufferers are more likely to get alopecia. Due to the introduction of numerous promising pipeline candidates and a significant increase in incidence rates, the androgenetic alopecia market is anticipated to develop at the quickest pace.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to augment the alopecia market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The sector is expected to be driven by the discovery of novel treatments for alopecia, which major pharmaceutical companies are currently pursuing. Lilly, Pfizer Inc., and Concert Pharmaceuticals are a few examples.

The dermatology clinics segment market size is 0.44 billion in 2023

The dermatology clinics segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The main factors influencing the segment's continued growth include using contemporary treatment methods, such as laser technology, a strong product pipeline, and greater consumer awareness of prescription pharmaceuticals. Due to their ability to provide appropriate, personalized treatments that work, consulting dermatologists is generally regarded as the best option for treating alopecia.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13251 

Advancement in market

• 2020 August 4 On August 4, 2020, Flu Guard (Favipiravir 200 mg) was introduced in India at a competitive price of Rs. 35 per tablet for treating mild to moderate Covid-19 patients. Favipiravir is the sole oral antiviral medication authorized for treating individuals with mild to moderate Covid-19 illness in India.

• On July 9, 2020, a "Thank You Doctor" campaign started to express gratitude to physicians for their unselfish service and sacrifices. A one-minute television commercial for the campaign is based on the testimonials of 12 actual people who have recovered from illnesses like cancer, heart attacks, and Covid-19 disease, among others.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Genetic Factors

It is believed that alopecia areata, like other autoimmune disorders, has a genetic basis and unknown triggers that result in hair loss. Conditions like multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, vitiligo, thyroid disease, and inflammatory bowel disease have all been connected to an increased risk in the patient or family. The market for alopecia areata will also grow as more public and private groups launch awareness-raising campaigns. Additionally, the demand for alopecia areata will rise due to increased autoimmune disease frequencies and the sedentary lifestyles of individuals.

Restraint: High Cost

The treatment's high price will slow the market's rate of growth. Limited primary care services and a lack of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations would challenge the demand for alopecia areata. Furthermore, stringent regulatory guidelines and a lack of public knowledge would act as barriers during the forecast period and slow the market's growth rate even more.

Opportunity: Increase Investment

The increasing cost of healthcare contributes to the development of the market for alopecia areata and has a significant impact on its growth rate. An increase in the number of initiatives being carried out by groups like the American Hair Loss Association and the National Alopecia Areata Foundation to spread knowledge about hair regrowth and treatment options is what is causing a rise in healthcare spending.

Challenge: Reimbursement Issues

Reimbursement still presents a severe challenge for this sector. Most hair loss treatment methods are not covered by insurance since they are considered cosmetic rather than medically required. Copays for prescription drugs, frequent doctor appointments, and co-insurance for therapy are typically out-of-pocket costs for treating alopecia. Using alternatives like conventional therapies, including Ayurvedic, Chinese, and homemade medications, may be limiting the market's growth.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13251 

Some of the major players operating in the alopecia market are:

● F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
● Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
● Mylan N.V.
● GlaxoSmithKline plc
● Sanofi
● Pfizer Inc.
● Bayer AG
● Novartis AG
● Merck & Co., Inc.
● Eli Lilly and Company
● AstraZeneca
● Allergan
● AbbVie Inc.
● Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Disease Type:

● Cicatricial Alopecia
● Alopecia Areata
● Alopecia Totalis
● Traction Alopecia
● Androgenetic Alopecia
● Alopecia Universalis
● Others

By Treatment:

● Devices
● Pharmaceutical

By End-User:

● Dermatology Clinics
● Homecare Settings

By Region

● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical Insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil rises on China demand hopes, concerns on supply outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday amid optimism over China's demand recovery, concerns that underinvestment will crimp future oil supply and as major producers keep output limits in place. Brent crude rose 70 cents, or 0.8%, to $83.70 a barrel by 0720 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March, which expires on Tuesday, was at $76.89 a barrel, up 55 cents or 0.7%.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s an Opportunity Brewing in These 2 Stocks

    January saw the markets start off the new year with strong gains, while February has seen them level off. In the last two weeks, the main indexes have seen range-bound trading; investor sentiment remains upbeat for now, but there is some doubt about where stocks are headed longer-term. It is an environment that makes it hard to find the potential winners. What’s needed is a tool to cut through the uncertainty. The Smart Score tool, at TipRanks, is designed to do just that. At base, the tools col

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plummeted by 34.4% in

  • PepsiCo Recalls Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles

    Over 300,000 bottles were voluntarily pulled from shelves over concerns glass may have gotten into some bottles.

  • The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that could upend protections Big Tech has enjoyed for years—and the internet may never be the same

    A Supreme Court hearing next week could shine a light on how Congress could clamp down on tech, and the future of free speech online.

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled economies, destroyed infrastructure and upended food and

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • COVID increases your risk for cardiac complications—immediately and into the future, experts say. Here’s how you can protect your heart

    Long COVID isn’t the only opportunity for the virus to wreak havoc later on.

  • HSBC Rift With Top Shareholder Ping An Goes Back Years

    Ping An, China’s largest insurer, requested a seat on the bank’s board and wanted to become its partner in new business ventures.

  • Under Elon Musk, Twitter Faces Suits Claiming Over $14 Million in Unpaid Bills

    The lawsuits come as billionaire owner Elon Musk says the social-media company is on track to break even.

  • Sugar high: Candy is getting a lot more expensive

    Increases in the costs of labor, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and energy, along with disruptions to the supply chain, have taken a toll on prices.

  • Why sales of Botox and other cosmetic injections may be resilient in a recession

    They have a kind of staying power that’s more akin to a staple than a discretionary purchase for many of their users.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.