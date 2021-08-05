U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.25
    +10.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,755.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,107.75
    +34.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.04
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    -0.40 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5150
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,117.80
    -242.82 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.93
    +19.16 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.39
    -9.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Alopecia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease Type, By Treatment, By Gender, By Sales Channel, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Alopecia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease Type (Alopecia Areata, Cicatricial, Traction, Androgenetic Alopecia), By Treatment, By Gender, By Sales Channel, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alopecia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease Type, By Treatment, By Gender, By Sales Channel, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106872/?utm_source=GNW

Alopecia Market Growth & Trends

The global alopecia market size is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The strong presence of pipeline products and increasing approval for laser-based therapy to treat hair loss conditions are major factors anticipated to drive growth. Moreover, rising awareness among patients about alopecia and its treatments, increasing government initiatives, supportive regulations & laws, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are factors expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Technological advancements in alopecia treatment are among the key drivers of this market.There are two FDA-approved therapeutics for alopecia-Rogaine and Propecia.

There has been an increase in market penetration of generics after patent expiries of both drugs. However, the launch of several promising pipeline candidates over the forecast years such as Xeljanz (tofacitinib), Breezula (clascoterone), Jakafi (ruxolitinib), SM04554, and Lumigan (Bimatoprost) is expected to substantially drive the growth of the market in the near future.

The introduction of low-level laser therapy that helps stimulate hair growth is expected to increase the treatment rate among patients facing hair loss.In addition, the launch of laser caps, helmets, combs, and bands is also anticipated to boost the market growth.

For instance, Capillus Laser Cap, iGrow Laser Helmet, iRestore Hair Growth System, and Hairmax Laser devices are some of the technologically advanced products available in the market.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis which are associated with hair loss is also expected to boost the treatment rate of hair loss in the near future. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 5 million women in the U.S. are affected by PCOS. Furthermore, according to the GBD database, the prevalence of PCOS in European countries, such as France, increased from 872,351 to 882,322 in 2018 & 2019, respectively, and in the U.K., the prevalence was found to be 1,134,082 to 1,142,498.

Market players are increasingly forming partnerships and licensing agreements to enhance their product capabilities and promote the outreach of their products.For instance, the iGrow laser system has a partnership with China Central Pharmaceuticals in China.

China Central Pharmaceuticals holds exclusive distribution rights over Aspira in the country.Moreover, Capillus, LLC has collaborated with Svenson, a hair loss treatment clinic to expand the distribution of laser therapy caps in Europe and Asia Pacific region.

The partnership with local players and service providers is expected to increase the adoption of innovative therapy for hair loss treatment.

Additionally, companies are actively participating in scientific conferences and conducting awareness campaigns for creating brand awareness.For instance, in February 2021, Hairmax welcomed Mary Brunetti as the brand ambassador to increase brand awareness about dealing with COVID-19-induced hair loss, as well as hereditary loss.

Moreover, it plans to leverage the popularity of the brand ambassador to showcase its target market as to how its products can help regrow and revitalize their hair.

However, reimbursement remains one of the major challenges in this market.Since most of the treatment modalities are considered as not medically essential and are categorized as cosmetic procedures, the treatment for hair loss is generally not covered under insurance plans.

Out-of-pocket expenses for alopecia treatment usually include prescription drug copays, frequent doctor visits, and co-insurance for procedures.Moreover, increasing adoption of substitutes, such as traditional medicines-Ayurvedic, Chinese, and herbal medications may hamper the growth of the market.

Based on results from the GlaxoSmithKline plc sponsored survey, around 22.7% of the patients took Chinese medications for treating male androgenetic alopecia in South Korea followed by Taiwan with 22.0% patients.

Alopecia Market Report Highlights
• In 2020, the alopecia areata segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period
• Key late-stage pipeline candidates in the treatment of hair loss include: Xeljanz (tofacitinib), Breezula (clascoterone), and SM04554 are expected to fuel the growth in the coming years
• Alopecia universalis is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the potential pipeline products, such as BNZ-1 (Bioniz Therapeutics), and stem cell educator therapy with minoxidil (Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies, Inc.)
• North America was the largest market in 2020 mainly due to a high disease prevalence, rising consumer awareness, proactive government measures, technological advancements, and improved healthcare infrastructure
• Europe held the second-largest market share in 2020 given the high prevalence of AGA i.e., 80% and 50% in both the men and women of the region, respectively
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106872/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60. The Fast Track designation will accelerate the FDA's review of Moderna's drug.

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Vodafone Idea shares slump as billionaire Birla's exit adds to worries

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Vodafone Idea's shares fell to their lowest level in over a year, a day after its billionaire non-executive chairman stepped down, fuelling concerns that the Indian wireless carrier may not survive a hefty bill it owes to the government. India's Supreme Court has not allowed any recalculation of those dues. In June, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the former non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea, whose resignation was accepted by the company's board on Wednesday, offered to sell his Aditya Birla Group's 27% stake in the telecoms carrier to keep it afloat.

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Any Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • Bitcoin Again Falters at $40K as Ether Retreats From Two-Month High

    Ether has rallied almost 60% in two weeks.

  • This High-Risk, High-Reward Biotech Could Make COVID Less Deadly -- and Make Investors Money

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) recently reported phase 2 results for its oral SARS-CoV-2 treatment, AT-527, and the data look promising: AT-527 may offer a convenient, effective treatment to prevent disease progression both in and out of the hospital. If Atea is able to earn regulatory approval for the therapy, it should prove quite profitable for the company and its investors. It's an opportune moment for Atea to be delivering such news.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

    Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

  • Teenage girl who suffered two-hour seizures after 'drink was spiked in club' describes ordeal

    The victim's mum released footage of her in hospital as a warning to other women.

  • Why Outlook Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) jumped on Tuesday after the biotech announced positive clinical trial results for its investigational treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Outlook Therapeutics' treatment for wet AMD, which is known as ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab), reached its primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 study. A statistically significant 41% of the patients who were treated with bevacizumab gained at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months.

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • Russia Captures No. 2 Rank Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand.U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000 barrels a day from the prior month, government data showed. Mexico was edged out of the No. 2 spot as its shipments to its northern neighbor rose by less than 3%.Russia has beco