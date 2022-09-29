Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market to Rise at 10.1% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. -In 2018, the research report also states that the revenue of alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market was estimated at US$ 1.4 Bn. According to the TMR report, alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market size is likely to expand at 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. As per alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market demand analysis, a major factor supporting demand is the rising high incidence and prevalence of several respiratory disorders. Additionally, the general population is becoming more aware of alpha-1 antitrypsin insufficiency and available treatments.

The World Health Organization estimates that 65 million individuals worldwide have COPD, also known as chronic obstructive lung disease. According to the report, the same illness kills almost 3 million individuals yearly across the globe. Additionally, in the upcoming years, the demand for alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatments are expected to be fueled by increasing government activities to produce and sell blood and plasma products. Additionally, the global market is anticipated to expand owing to the rising prescription of combination medicines, which is also an emerging alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market trends.

Key Findings of Market Report

The market for alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment in North America is predicted to expand significantly due to increasing expenditures made by leading regional players to advance research and development efforts. In addition, it is predicted that higher AAT deficiency diagnosis rates and rising respiratory illness occurrence in the region will drive market demand in the near term.

Europe is predicted to develop as the region with the highest potential for alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market. The region is expected to account for a significant alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market share. The Europe market is projected to be propelled by expanding research and development projects targeted at improving the management of a range of respiratory illnesses. In addition, the market is expected to see significant rise in demand due to consumers' growing knowledge of AAT insufficiency and available therapeutic options. Additionally, it is predicted that the ageing or geriatric population, which is more susceptible to different types of respiratory disorders, will influence market competitors globally.

Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

AstraZeneca plc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

LFB Biomedicaments S.A.

Kamada Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer, Inc.

Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment Type

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilator

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Others

Route of Administration

Parenteral

Inhalations

Oral

End User

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Pharmacies

