Alpha Auto Group Q1 2022 Earnings Call Invitation

Alpha Auto Group
·1 min read
Alpha Auto Group
Alpha Auto Group

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Auto Group’s management has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results with its debt investors and lending institutions on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Kuldeep Billan, Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Chiu, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast live.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials by emailing bondholders@alpha-autogroup.com

About Alpha Auto Group

Alpha Auto Group is one of Canada's fastest growing automotive groups with 12 franchised dealerships representing 12 automotive brands throughout Ontario, Alberta and Oregon, US.  Alpha Auto Group is privately held, Canadian based and focused on excellence in the automotive retail sector.  With its approximately 700 employees, Alpha Auto Group is proud to represent its OEM partners and strives to provide exceptional service to our collective customers. For more information about Alpha Auto Group please visit www.alpha-autogroup.com.

SOURCE Alpha Auto Group.

For further information: please email general@alpha-autogroup.com


