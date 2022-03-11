U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.24
    +29.72 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,473.70
    +299.63 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,208.50
    +78.54 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.27
    +1.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.70
    -29.70 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.27 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8900
    +0.7600 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,510.69
    +587.59 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.70
    +23.76 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.57
    +85.48 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Alpha Copper Makes First Payment to Acquire Okeover Copper Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alpha Copper Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALCUF
Alpha Copper Corp.
Alpha Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Copper Corp. (“Alpha Copper” or the “Company”) (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 14, 2022 (together, the “Prior Release”), the Company has made its first issuance under the option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) dated January 13, 2022 among Eastfield Resources Ltd., Northwest Copper Corp. (“Northwest”) and the Company, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest (the “Acquisition”) in the Okeover Copper Project located in British Columbia (the “Property”). In accordance with the Option Agreement, the Company issued 267,159 common shares (the “Payment Shares”) to Northwest, having an aggregate deemed value of $250,000. The Payment Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Upon completing all payments under the Option Agreement, the Company will be deemed to have exercised the option in full and will acquire 100% interest in the Property. Additional information with respect to the Option Agreement, Acquisition and the Property is available in the Prior Release.

About Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF)

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north central British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project located near the coastal community of Powell River, British Columbia. For more information visit: https://alphacopper.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Darryl Jones

Darryl Jones
Director
604-788-9533

Additional information about the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and outlook. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or its financial or operating results.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • U.S. Futures Rise as Putin Remark Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures rallied as investors’ hopes for peace got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin saw positive shifts in his country’s talks with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delist

  • AT&T eyes nearly $48 billion network investment in post-media company

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc expects to invest about $48 billion through the end of 2023 to expand its fiber internet and 5G wireless services, the U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday, as it detailed the vision for the business after unwinding its media assets. After facing skepticism from shareholders over its expensive quest to become a media and entertainment company, AT&T is working to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc in a deal that is expected to close in the second quarter. "Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T," said AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, in a press release ahead of a presentation to analysts on Friday.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S.

  • Rivian’s Stock Is Tumbling After Earnings. Wall Street Says Buy the Dip, Of Course.

    Rivian results weren't good enough for investors and shares are down again. Wall Street isn't giving up on the stock, however, and believes investors should chase the stock as it drops.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • 3 Stocks Reddit Investors Can't Get Enough Of

    Granted, hordes of people gathered together can sometimes behave in ways that lead to disastrous results. With that as the backdrop, investors who regularly turn to the online discussion platform Reddit as a source for stock ideas are suddenly buying a whole lot more of these three companies. Should you join the crowd and consider these three stocks that Reddit users can't get enough of?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Applied Materials stock surges after setting new $6 billion repurchase program, increasing dividend

    Shares of Applied Materials Inc. surged 3.6% in premarket trading Friday, after the semiconductor-equipment maker nearly doubled its repurchase authorization and boosted its dividend by 8.3%. The company said it set a new stock buyback program of $6 billion, which supplements the previous program that had $3.2 billion remaining. The new program represents 5.4% of Applied Materials' market capitalization of $110.4 billion as of Thursday's close. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 2