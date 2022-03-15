U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.44
    +50.33 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,246.23
    +300.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,803.46
    +222.24 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.26
    +21.54 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.68
    -7.33 (-7.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.50
    -44.30 (-2.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.29 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1140
    -0.0260 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0066 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1390
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,058.36
    +56.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.14
    +5.88 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.78
    -42.69 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

ALPHA ENERGY, INC. CLOSES ON DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 5 PRODUCING AND 26 ADDITIONAL OIL AND GAS WELL BORES IN OKLAHOMA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alpha Energy, Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APHE
Alpha Energy, Inc
Alpha Energy, Inc

HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Energy, Inc. (OTC.PK - APHE) ("Alpha") announced today it has closed on a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Progressive Well Service, LLC (“Progressive”) to acquire 31 oil and gas assets in Oklahoma in the Coral Project.

Coral Project

On March 9, 2022, Alpha closed on associated assets under a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement (“PSA”) with Progressive to acquire the Coral Project. Under the terms of the PSA, Alpha made a cash payment of six hundred thousand dollars ($600,000.00) less Option and Extension Payments previously tendered to Progressive, further adjusted for product sold and vendor invoices paid after the Effective Date. The PSA guarantees to Progressive a further payment of 3% of the net revenue stream from any new wells drilled in the Coral Project (the “Production Payment”) until Progressive has received an additional three hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($350,000.00). The transaction has an Effective Date of January 1, 2022 and a defined transition period as Alpha takes over operations. Alpha is a bonded Operator in the State of Oklahoma and the required forms for Change of Operator will be filed with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Alpha has purchased an insurance policy for the wells and well operations.

The Coral Project is comprised of certain held-by-production leases with both developed and undeveloped proven production on the Cherokee Uplift in Central Oklahoma. The acquisition includes 31 well bores, five of which are active. The company intends to bring as many of the inactive well bores into production as it can as soon as rig, equipment, and personnel availability permit.

The Company notes that the Project is west of the lands in eastern Oklahoma affected by a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court issued on July 9, 2020, McGirt v. Oklahoma, and therefore unaffected by this decision.

Management Commentary

Jay Leaver, President, said, “The acquisition of the Coral Project is a key step in Alpha’s strategy to grow the company using assets that are shallow, have good infrastructure and multiple potential target zones that can be acquired for a competitive price. It establishes Alpha as a functional Oil & Gas Operator with cash-flowing assets that have significant room for upside. An external independent engineering report on the property indicates significant potential for many of the inactive wells, either through repair and maintenance of existing equipment, stimulation of existing productive zones, or recompletion in pay zones identified on geophysical logs but not yet perforated. Additionally, the are undrilled potential locations on leases conveyed in the transaction. We at Alpha are looking forward to using this transaction as a springboard into an exciting and profitable future.”

Alpha Energy, Inc. is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.alpha-energy.us.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Alpha Energy that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on Alphas current expectations and includes statements regarding acquisitions and divestitures, estimates of future production, future results of operations, quality and nature of the asset base, the assumptions upon which estimates are based and other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, strategies or statements about future events or performance (often, but not always, using words such as "expects", "projects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "probable", or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved). Statements concerning oil and gas reserves also may be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they reflect estimates based on certain assumptions that the resources involved can be economically exploited. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those, reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risks of the oil and gas industry (for example, operational risks in exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; risks and uncertainties involving geology of oil and gas deposits; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to future production, costs and expenses; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; uncertainties as to the availability and cost of financing; fluctuations in oil and gas prices; risks associated with derivative positions; inability to realize expected value from acquisitions, inability of our management team to execute its plans to meet its goals, shortages of drilling equipment, oil field personnel and services, unavailability of gathering systems, pipelines and processing facilities and the possibility that government policies may change or governmental approvals may be delayed or withheld. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect Alpha's operations or financial results are included in Alpha's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the projections in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Alpha does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Initial production rates are subject to decline over time and should not be regarded as reflective of sustained production levels.

For more information contact John Lepin at info@alpha-energy.us.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Inflation Is a Problem. Today’s PPI Just Confirms It.

    The producer-price index is the last inflation reading before the Federal Reserve announces its rate decision on Wednesday.