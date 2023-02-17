Alpha Glucosidase inhibitors market size to increase by USD 567.96 million by 2026; North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 567.96 million between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 2.51%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global alpha glucosidase inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 42% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes and dumping syndrome, the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and technological advances are driving the growth of the alpha glucosidase inhibitors market in North America.

Company Profiles

The alpha glucosidase inhibitors market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Anderson Hay and Grain Co. Inc. - The company offers alpha glucosidase inhibitors such as alfalfa hay.

Bayer AG - The company offers alpha glucosidase inhibitors such as GLUCOBAY.

Border Valley Trading - The company offers alpha glucosidase inhibitors for beef cattle, horses, sheep, goats, and camels.

Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers alpha glucosidase inhibitors such as Tirzepatide 5 mg, Tirzepatide 10 mg, and Tirzepatide 15 mg injection.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in awareness of diabetes and growing initiatives, growing awareness about the benefits of alpha glucosidase inhibitors, and the increasing prevalence of dumping syndrome globally. However, price pressure and availability of counterfeiter drugs will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By diabetes type, the market is segmented into type 2 diabetes and dumping syndrome.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this alpha glucosidase inhibitors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alpha glucosidase inhibitors market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alpha glucosidase inhibitors market vendors.

Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 118 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 567.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anderson Hay and Grain Co. Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BioVision Inc., Border Valley Trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Eli Lilly and Co., GSK Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Straight Healthcare, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

