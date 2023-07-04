Is Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 172%. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Alpha HPA shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Alpha HPA Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Alpha HPA last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$28m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$38m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from December 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Alpha HPA's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Alpha HPA doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$36k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The skyrocketing cash burn up 143% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Alpha HPA Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Alpha HPA shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$969m, Alpha HPA's AU$38m in cash burn equates to about 3.9% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Alpha HPA's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Alpha HPA's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Alpha HPA (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

