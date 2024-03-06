Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alpha HPA Limited's (ASX:A4N) future prospects. Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. The AU$784m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$16m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$20m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Alpha HPA's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Alpha HPA, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$4.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 143%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Alpha HPA's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

