Alpha HPA Limited's (ASX:A4N) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alpha HPA Limited's (ASX:A4N) future prospects. Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. On 30 June 2023, the AU$659m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$16m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Alpha HPA will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Alpha HPA is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Chemicals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$80m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 140% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Alpha HPA's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Alpha HPA has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

