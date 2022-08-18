Alpha II, LLC Accelerates Revenue Cycle Management Solutions with Acquisition of Health eFilings

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading healthcare revenue cycle software solutions provider, announced today that is has acquired Health eFilings, a national leader in clinical data analytics and automated MIPS reporting based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Under the leadership of Todd Doze, Alpha II CEO, a combined Alpha II and Health eFilings entity will drive healthcare organizations to thrive in an ever-changing environment. With this acquisition, Alpha II accelerates their revenue cycle solution and clinical data analytics, optimizing revenue integrity for healthcare providers.

"The combination of Alpha II's leading denial prevention edit content and Health eFilings' analytics platform focused on actionable quality outcomes, creates a unique opportunity to deliver significant value early in the revenue cycle," said Todd Doze, CEO and board member of Alpha II. "At the front of our investment thesis was our shared vision to improve efficiencies in the revenue cycle, allowing providers to focus on patient care. I'm excited to work with our combined team as we continue to revolutionize the revenue cycle technology market together."

"Our mission has been to leverage technology to improve the quality of patient care and lower costs to support the successful transition to a value-based care model," said Health eFilings CEO, Robert Hopton, "We have long admired Alpha II for their deep commitment to developing innovative solutions that drive revenue integrity while improving patient outcomes. Health eFilings is looking forward to capitalizing on the synergies between our respective companies to further strengthen the value we provide to our partners and customers."

Alpha II is supported by WestView Capital Partners, Boston based growth equity firm. "Alpha II's healthcare solutions continue to thrive and be a focus for PM, EMR and billing system vendors and their provider bases as they address the never-ending challenge of an increasingly complex revenue cycle," said Matt Carroll, General Partner at WestView Capital Partners. "We are thrilled to support Alpha II in the strategic acquisition of Health eFilings. The extensive expertise and innovation these companies share, positions Alpha II for continued growth driven by their relentless focus on developing agile, market-leading solutions that evolve with the needs of today's providers."

Story continues

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups, hospital systems, and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

For additional information, please visit Alpha II's website, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Health eFilings

Health eFilings is a Certified EHR Technology (CEHRT) committed to delivering innovative, cloud-based technology that ensures healthcare organizations successfully transition from a volume to value-based care model. The company's ONC certified software enables clinicians to effectively leverage data in the EHR or billing system to improve the quality of patient care and lower costs. With Health eFilings' end-to-end, enterprise solution, healthcare organizations can effectively manage and analyze data for population health management initiatives and easily comply with complex CMS programs such as MIPS. Health eFilings' proprietary software seamlessly integrates with any certified EHR or billing system and is the only service that can integrate data across multiple platforms to create a single, comprehensive patient record. Since the software fully automates the process and does all the work with no IT resources, no administrative support and no workflow changes, clinicians have more time to focus on their patients. To learn more, visit Health eFilings website.

About WestView Capital Partners

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth and consolidation transactions in industries such as healthcare technology and outsourcing, software and IT services, business services, healthcare technology and outsourcing, growth industrial and consumer. For more information, please visit WestView Capital Partners website.

Contact:

Renée Durrance

Alpha II, LLC

info@alphaii.com

(800) 476-8477

SOURCE: Alpha II, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712662/Alpha-II-LLC-Accelerates-Revenue-Cycle-Management-Solutions-with-Acquisition-of-Health-eFilings



