U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    +22.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    +153.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,028.00
    +72.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.20
    +18.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.20
    -0.75 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • Vix

    18.24
    +0.54 (+3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6770
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,736.03
    -2,638.80 (-6.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.73
    +11.83 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,814.09
    +530.50 (+1.94%)
     

Alpha Latam Management, LLC and its Colombian Affiliates File Chapter 11 to Facilitate Sale of Colombian Assets

·4 min read

Colombian Operations Continue During Sale Process

Mexican Operating Entities Excluded From Filing

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Latam Management, LLC ("ALM") and certain of its affiliates that operate its Colombian business (the "Debtors") filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Debtors are a technology-enabled financial services company that have historically provided consumer lending products in Colombia.

The Debtors' affiliates operating in Mexico, including Alpha Holding, S.A. de C.V. ("Alpha Holding" and such affiliates, collectively with the Debtors, the "Company") are not included in the chapter 11 filing.

Alpha Holding announced on April 20, 2021, that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018, and 2019 (the "Prior Period Financial Statements to correct an error in Alpha Holding's accounting for its derivative positions. Alpha Holding also identified additional accounting errors that it anticipates will result in a restatement of other assets and other accounts receivable in its financial statements for previous years, including the Prior Period Financial Statements, or a current write-down of other assets and other accounts receivable. The accounting errors ultimately resulted in several defaults and events of default under the Company's funded debt obligations. Though the Company endeavored to negotiate forbearance and waiver agreements with several of its lenders, such efforts were unsuccessful. Given these events, the Company no longer had access to the new financing necessary to continue originating new loans, and accordingly has ceased its on-balance sheet origination activities. Today's actions became necessary despite the Company's best efforts to streamline the business by implementing significant cost-cutting measures.

To fund working capital needs, the Debtors have obtained, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, debtor-in-possession financing for a senior secured facility of $45 million. The Debtors expect access to the debtor-in-possession financing, together with its incoming cash from collections, will provide them with sufficient liquidity to consummate a value-maximizing sale transaction of their Colombian loan portfolio.

The Debtors have requested Bankruptcy Court permission to continue operating the Colombian business without interruption to ensure that collections of all outstanding loans continue in the ordinary course. The Debtors intend to continue to act in accordance with Colombian governmental regulations, including with respect to employee benefits and severance payments associated with recent work force reductions.

Court filings and claims information are available at http://cases.primeclerk.com/alphalatam.

About AlphaCredit©

AlphaCredit© is a technology-enabled, financial services company in Latin America that provides consumer loans to individuals and financial solutions for SMEs in Mexico and Colombia.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "will," "intend," "seek," "could," "should," "may," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, certain risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Bankruptcy Court approval, risks associated with our ongoing creditor discussions, including our ability to negotiate agreements with our creditors on commercially favorable terms or at all, limitations on the availability of capital, volatility in the Company's business, and the Company's ability to comply with its financial and other covenants and metrics in its financing agreements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-latam-management-llc-and-its-colombian-affiliates-file-chapter-11-to-facilitate-sale-of-colombian-assets-301345817.html

SOURCE Alpha Latam Management, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: American Express, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Intel And More

    This weekend's Barron's offers investors an overlooked way to play the coming infrastructure surge. Other featured articles discuss how to find rising dividends, why some electric vehicle start-ups are in trouble and whether the shine is off big tech stocks after earnings. Also, see the prospects for a British pharmaceutical company, a travel recovery play, a recovering semiconductor leader, an industrial conglomerate and more. "Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here's a Cheap Way to Play It" by Nic

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Near Highs, Square Makes Huge Deal; Li Auto Sales Soar With Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The market rally is near highs. Square made a huge deal. Li Auto sales leapt in July. Nio, other Tesla EV rivals are due.

  • Square posts upbeat profits while also announcing $29 billion deal for Afterpay

    Square Inc.'s surprise release of its quarterly earnings report Sunday was its second-biggest news of the night, behind the announcement that it plans to purchase Australian buy-now pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. in a $29 billion all-stock deal.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In particular, the digitalization, social media, and e-commerce trends were accelerated by the pandemic. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) remains a central social media platform operator for millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers alike -- even if they don't all favor the same apps. The company also operates WhatsApp and Instagram, and it's an advertising behemoth.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Worried About the Delta Variant? 5 Stocks to Insulate You From a COVID Market Crash

    The market has been on edge over the new delta variant. Here are five stocks to help blunt a worst-case scenario.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Revenue Forecasts

    The analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( NYSE:EDU ) delivered a dose of negativity to...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Infrastructure Spending Is on Its Way. Here’s a Cheap Way to Play It.

    Atlas Technical Consultants is well positioned to benefit from a potential infrastructure spending bill.

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]

  • Be Sure To Check Out Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. also has many investors on edge, renewing worries around a stalled economic recovery. There is good reason investors have been down on Nikola, a maker of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

  • Short ARKK ETF To Bet Against Cathie Wood's Fund

    According to Bloomberg, the Short ARKK ETF would track the inverse performance of Cathie Wood’s $23 billion Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) through swaps. As per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the fund would trade under the ticker SARK and charge a 0.75% operating expense. Post-launch, the SARK would be managed by Matt Tuttle, chief executive officer at Tuttle Capital Management LLC. “In sum, as ARKK already represents a long exposure to a basket of unprofitable tech stocks,

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    Earnings season can be a great time to gauge company performance and outlook. During its Q2 2021 conference call, UPS said it's much more focused on growing revenue and profits from small to medium-sized businesses and other segments than simply growing volumes.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    It's my belief that if you put $50,000 to work right now in any of the following five stocks, they'd help you become a millionaire by 2040, or perhaps sooner. Don't be turned off by companies with market caps north of $100 billion. Often, businesses that have large market caps offer sustainably strong growth and/or profitability.