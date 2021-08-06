U.S. markets closed

Alpha Lithium Announces United States Symbol Change to APHLF

Alpha Lithium Corp
·4 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) announces that in connection with the update to its CUSIP following the spin-out of Beta Energy Corp., it no longer trades under the symbol ALLIF in the United States and has begun trading today under the new US symbol APHLF. The Company’s shares continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same symbol ALLI. The Company’s shares are now issued under the CUSIP 02075X103.

The company believes that volatility in the trading of the stock in the US was primarily caused by the creation of a new CUSIP number and the resulting symbol change. Alpha recommends that shareholders should contact an investment advisor prior to making trading decisions and for more information.

The Company confirms and is not aware of any undisclosed material adverse events relating to Alpha, its business or its assets, all of which are progressing positively and as expected. It is expected that trading in the United States to re-regulate in the coming days following adoption of this new symbol and the rebalancing of market orders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

Brad Nichol

Brad Nichol,
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
info@alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Frankfurt: 2P62)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. In Hombre Muerto, we are expanding our foothold in one of the world’s highest quality, longest producing lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari. Find out more at: https://alphalithium.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include potential delays in obtaining all requisite approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


