U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,724.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,763.75
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.30
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.79
    -7.11 (-6.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    -20.20 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.41 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +0.32 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0093 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7800
    +1.7200 (+1.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,276.68
    +2,745.13 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.89
    +76.36 (+7.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.14
    +25.79 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Alpha Lithium Closes 3,800 Hectare Acquisition in Hombre Muerto, Argentina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alpha Lithium Corp
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 765.F
  • ALLI
  • APHLF
Alpha Lithium Corp
Alpha Lithium Corp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that it has acquired the right, through its wholly owned Argentine subsidiary, to purchase two mining properties, totaling 3,800 Hectares, situated in the renowned Salar del Hombre Muerto, Argentina.

Subsequent to two previous acquisitions in the same salar (see news releases June 15, 2021 and August 24, 2021), Alpha now controls a 100% interest in 5,072 hectares in the Salar del Hombre Muerto and is the second largest landholder (second only to Posco) on the Salta side of the famous salar.

All of Alpha’s 5,072 hectares are immediately bordered by Korean giant, Posco, which announced last week that it was investing US$4 billion in Hombre Muerto, up from its originally planned investment of US$830 million. This, after a drilling campaign increased its estimated lithium carbonate equivalent to 13.5 million tonnes – a sixfold increase over what was originally estimated when it acquired the property in 2018.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha, commented, “The closing of this acquisition places Alpha amongst lithium giants and establishes the Company as a noteworthy participant in the world’s highest quality lithium brine salar. As is the case for our operations in nearby Tolillar Salar, our focus is purely on achieving production as quickly as possible. To that end, we expect to commence drilling in Hombre Muerto very shortly.” Nichol added, “The unique brine chemistry found in the Salar del Hombre Muerto makes it ideal for production of very high quality, battery grade lithium products. Livent Corporation has demonstrated this for over two decades, as they have produced lithium concentrates and lithium products from Hombre Muerto since 1998.”

Hombre Muerto in Argentina, together with salars in neighboring Bolivia and Chile, is at the center of the so-called “Lithium triangle,” which is claimed to host the world’s largest lithium brine reserves.

Argentina Prime Holdings Inc. (“APH”) has agreed to assign the right to acquire properties to Alpha Minerals S.A., a wholly owned Argentine subsidiary of Alpha (“Alpha Minerals”), in consideration for the issuance of 2,500,000 common shares of Alpha to APH, subject to Alpha receiving all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and confirmation of registration of title to the properties under Alpha Minerals from the Argentine mining registry. Alpha Minerals has also agreed to assume the obligation of Alpha to pay up to US$225,000 to the seller pursuant to the sale agreement. The first US$25,000 payment will be due upon approval of the Environmental Impact Report in connection with the Company’s proposed exploration of the new property, and US$200,000 is payable six months thereafter. APH may elect to receive up to 50% of the Second Payment in common shares of the Company, issued at then-current market pricing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

“Brad Nichol”

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acre) foothold in one of the world’s highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Allkem Limited (the combination of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Lithium), Livent Corporation, and Posco in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. gained in early trading after the carmaker said it plans to seek shareholder approval for a move that would enable its second stock split in roughly two years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jac

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter; XPEV Stock, Nio Stock Rally

    Xpeng results beat views after the EV startup hiked prices. Nio ready to launch its first electric sedan. Xpeng stock jumps.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper R

  • Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

    The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable. Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalization to above $1 trillion and making the company the biggest U.S. automaker by that measure.

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigarettes are being removed in various markets, including some stores inCalifornia, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people andstore visits, the Journal reported. Walmart (ticker: WMT), the world’s largest retailer in the U.S. and world, is removing tobacco products from select locations where it has decided to use the space more efficiently, a spokeswoman told the Journal.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Oil Prices Tumble; Tesla Jumps On Stock Split Plan

    The market rally has been strong despite surging bond yields, but for now. Tesla popped on plans for a stock split.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Is This Metaverse Stock Poised for a Comeback?

    Investors may find some value in Matterport as the stock has fallen from its highs in November 2021.

  • Sea to Shut Shopee India Unit After Political Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is shutting its main e-commerce operation in India just months after its October launch, blaming “market uncertainties” for scuppering one of its more promising overseas endeavors.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Piv