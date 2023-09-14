Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR): A Deep Dive into its Overvalued Market Position

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) has been gaining traction in the market, with a daily gain of 4.98% and an impressive 3-month gain of 59.55%. Despite its robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 56.81, the question remains: Is the stock significantly overvalued? In this article, we will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. So, let's dive in.

Company Overview

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations spread across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio includes underground mines, surface mines, and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a current stock price of $239.49 per share, significantly higher than its GF Value of $149.25.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and may offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, it could be undervalued and offer high future returns.

For Alpha Metallurgical Resources, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a cash-to-debt ratio of 27.78, ranking better than 88.51% of 592 companies in the Steel industry. This strong financial position indicates a lower risk for investors.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are generally less risky investments. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has been profitable 4 times over the past 10 years. The company's operating margin is 29.04%, ranking better than 96.47% of 595 companies in the Steel industry. This indicates fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Alpha Metallurgical Resources is 28.4%, which ranks better than 86.18% of 586 companies in the Steel industry. This strong growth suggests that the company creates more value for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. Alpha Metallurgical Resources's ROIC is 53.11 while its WACC came in at 8.26. This suggests that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite its strong financial condition and fair profitability, Alpha Metallurgical Resources's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. For more insights into Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

