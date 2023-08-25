Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMR) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 39% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Alpha Metallurgical Resources' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is:

59% = US$926m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.59 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources' Earnings Growth And 59% ROE

First thing first, we like that Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 47% net income growth seen by Alpha Metallurgical Resources over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Alpha Metallurgical Resources' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 32%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 1.4% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (99%) of its profits. So it looks like Alpha Metallurgical Resources is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Alpha Metallurgical Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Alpha Metallurgical Resources' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

