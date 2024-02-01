Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMR) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 82% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Alpha Metallurgical Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is:

49% = US$767m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.49.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources' Earnings Growth And 49% ROE

To begin with, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Alpha Metallurgical Resources' exceptional 48% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Alpha Metallurgical Resources' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 26% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Alpha Metallurgical Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 1.7% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (98%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

While Alpha Metallurgical Resources has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Alpha Metallurgical Resources' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

