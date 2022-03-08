U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,203.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,822.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,300.25
    -20.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.40
    +7.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.65
    +2.25 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.80
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.53 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.46
    +3.48 (+10.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6880
    +0.3790 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,938.98
    +308.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.62
    +22.00 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,965.48
    +6.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces First Tranche Closing of $2,780,125 Brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APETF
Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.
Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.

The Company also provides corporate update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA) (FSE: 9HN), (OTC PINK: APETF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on March 7, 2022, it completed the first tranche of its previously announced best-efforts private placement offering (the “Offering”), issuing an aggregate of 11,120,500 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price equal to $0.25 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,780,125.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share until March 7, 2024.

Pursuant to an agency agreement dated March 7, 2022 with the Company, Research Capital Corporation (the “Agent”) acted as the lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for the Company’s business operations, working capital and general corporate purposes.

“Closing this financing is an important milestone for Alpha and puts the Company in a strong position to push forward in 2022 and beyond,” said CEO of Alpha, Brian Wilneff. “We strongly feel that we have spent the last several months positioning ourselves to be a major player in the Metaverse space and this financing allows us to be flexible in those pursuits.”

As consideration for the services rendered by the Agent in connection with the Offering, the Company has paid an aggregate cash commission equal to $166,808 and has issued an aggregate of 667,230 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one unit (a “BW Unit”) having the same terms of a Unit at an exercise price per BW Unit equal to the Offering Price until March 7, 2024. As further consideration for the services provided in connection with the Offering, the Company has also paid an aggregate corporate finance work fee equal to $55,603 and has issued an aggregate of 222,410 corporate finance fee warrants (the “Corporate Finance Fee Warrants”). Each Corporate Finance Fee Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one unit (a “CFF Unit”) having the same terms as a Unit at an exercise price per CFF Unit equal to the Offering Price until March 7, 2024.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory resale restriction which will expire July 8, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Change in Board of Directors

The Company is also pleased to announce, effective immediately, Harwinder Parmar has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Parmar has over 10 years experience in corporate restructuring and building sales operations for technology companies. Mr. Parmar obtained a Bachelor of Technology in Technology Management in 2008 from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. The Company also announces that Tim Laidler has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company thanks Tim Laidler for his service to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Settlement of Debt

In addition, the Company announces it is settling (the “Debt Settlement”) $749,034 in aggregate indebtedness (the “Debts”) through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,416,239 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Debt Settlement Shares”) with each Debt Settlement Share issued at a deemed value of $0.31. The Debts were owed to certain arm’s-length creditors of the Company as well as to related parties of the Company and have been fully discharged by the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares.

A total of 182,904 Debt Settlement Shares have been issued to a corporation controlled by Eli Dusenbury, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and 237,097 Debt Settlement Shares have been issued to a corporation controlled by Matthew Schmidt, Director of the Company. The participation of Mr. Dusenbury and Mr. Schmidt, or corporations controlled thereby, in the Debt Settlement constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Debt Settlement as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing of the Debt Settlement as the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company had not been determined until shortly prior to closing of the Debt Settlement.

The securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory resale restriction which will expire July 9, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Metaverse Technologies brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphametaverse.com

Contact:
Investor Relations: ir@alphametaverse.com - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: media@alphametaverse.com

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Brian Wilneff
Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.