Alpha Methylstyrene Market size to grow by USD 61.22 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of AMS in the manufacturing of ABS to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alpha methylstyrene market size is estimated to increase by USD 61.22 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 2.35% during the forecast period. Increasing acceptance of AMS in the manufacture of ABS is a key factor driving the growth of the global alpha methylstyrene market. Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS), a colorless liquid, is used as a comonomer in various polymerization processes to enhance heat and impact resistance. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins are the main application for AMS, but they are also used in tackifiers, adhesives, resins, and inks. Hence, such applications of alpha-methylstyrene are expected to drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alpha Methylstyrene Market 2023-2027

Alpha methylstyrene market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global alpha methylstyrene market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer alpha methylstyrene in the market are 2M Holdings Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., ALTIVIA, AO GC Titan, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Eni Spa, Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Rosneft Oil Co., SEQENS GROUP, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, The Plaza Group, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

AdvanSix Inc. - The company offers alpha methylstyrene for ABS plastics.

ALTIVIA - The company offers alpha methylstyrene for rubber and plastics.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - The company offers alpha methylstyrene for usage in the cosmetics industry.

Alpha Methylstyrene Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (assay above 99 percent and assay up to 99 percent), end-user (automobile, electronics, plastics, chemicals, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the assay above 99 percent segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. In this segment, increasing demand for lightweight materials in the consumer goods industry is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Therefore, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for α-methylstyrene from the automotive and electronics industries.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global alpha methylstyrene market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global alpha methylstyrene market.

APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the market growth during the forecast period. Alpha Methylstyrene is widely used in automotive and chemical applications in China, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The high demand for alpha-methylstyrene in the above-mentioned countries will contribute significantly to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Other factors such as rising urban population, rising retail revenues, and growth in the construction and automotive industries will be major contributors to the market during the forecast period.

Alpha Methylstyrene Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Increasing demand for ABS from China is a major trend in the global alpha methylstyrene market.

Major end-use industries for ABS include consumer electronics, electrical engineering and electronics, construction, and automotive. In the consumer electronics industry, ABS is used in home appliance control panels, casings (shavers, vacuum cleaners, food processors), refrigerator panels, and others.

ABS has strong resistance to corrosive chemicals and a low melting point. In addition, it is less expensive than other polymers and is used in electrical components such as computer monitors, keyboards and electrical mounting boards.

Rising disposable income and demand for consumer goods and home appliances will significantly increase the consumption of ABS in China. The global consumer electronics market is expected to grow from 2022 to 2027, resulting in increased demand for alpha-methylstyrene.

Major challenges -

Increasing demand for biopolymers poses a major challenge to the growth of the global alpha-methylstyrene market.

Biopolymers are derived from renewable resources and are made from non-food plants. Renewable sources include natural products such as potatoes, vegetable oil, rice and pea starch.

Currently, polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoates, biodegradable starch blends, biodegradable polymers, biopolyethylene terephthalate and biopolyethylene are some of the high demand polymers.

Biopolymers are widely used in various end-use industries such as agriculture, packaging, and consumer goods.

What are the key data covered in this Alpha Methylstyrene Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Alpha Methylstyrene Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Alpha Methylstyrene Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Alpha Methylstyrene Market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Alpha Methylstyrene Market vendors

Alpha Methylstyrene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 61.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2M Holdings Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., ALTIVIA, AO GC Titan, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Eni Spa, Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Rosneft Oil Co., SEQENS GROUP, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, The Plaza Group, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alpha methylstyrene market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Assay Above 99 percent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Assay Up To 99 percent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AdvanSix Inc.

12.4 ALTIVIA

12.5 Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

12.6 Domo Chemicals GmbH

12.7 Eni Spa

12.8 INEOS Group Holdings SA

12.9 Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd

12.10 LG Chem Ltd.

12.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

12.13 Parsol chemicals Ltd.

12.14 Rosneft Oil Co.

12.15 SEQENS GROUP

12.16 SI Group Inc.

12.17 Solvay SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

