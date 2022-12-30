U.S. markets closed

Alpha Motor Corporation Receives US Patent for Electric Vehicle System

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 11505265 Multipurpose Vehicle System further strengthening Alpha's intellectual property position for electric vehicle development.

"We are proud to receive recognition by the USPTO for our technology which further differentiates Alpha. Alpha's unique design, methods, and processes help to streamline development for our EVs. We are committed to Move Humanity through our mobility solutions," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

The USPTO utility patent issued to Alpha relates to a Multipurpose Vehicle System with Interchangeable Operational Components and Power Supplies.

Alpha's vehicle system is structured with a chassis that is dimensionally adjustable and has the capacity to produce different iterations of vehicles. Components within the chassis are interchangeable with new counterparts while used components are recyclable.

Key differentiators of Alpha's technology include Multipurpose Vehicle System, Modular Construction, Adjustable Chassis, Interchangeable Power Supplies, Interchangeable Components, Multifunctional Vehicle Configurations, and Component Recyclability.

ABOUT

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-motor-corporation-receives-us-patent-for-electric-vehicle-system-301711250.html

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

