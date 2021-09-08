Alpha Motor Corporation Releases New Collaboration with KC Lights, A Legendary Force in Off-road Performance Lighting

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation showcases the WOLF™ Electric Truck equipped with the latest lighting innovations from KC Lights.

Alpha Motor Corporation © 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Alpha Motor Corporation is passionate to build a great future for mobility with like minded professionals.

"When we saw the WOLF™ Electric Truck and its retro inspired design, we knew that we had to work with Alpha Motor Corporation. Its retro-futuristic design just adds another level to the EV market. In addition, their mantra of Move Humanity, working with Michael J Fox Foundation and having an exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum - it's just an awesome collaboration," said Randy Wimenta, KC Lights Marketing Activation Manager.

The WOLF™ Electric Truck recently went on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angles, California featuring a combination of 7" Gravity® LED headlamps and Gravity® LED Pro6 auxiliary lights, which are centrally mounted on the bumper beam and truck bed bar.

"Alpha Motor Corporation is excited to present our collaborative vision of the electric truck built for adventure. KC Lights are a perfect match for WOLF™. The unique combination of the two creates a stunning mobility solution with an emphasis on performance lighting," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Aligned by Vision and Quality Design

Each Gravity® LED Pro6 light is powered by KC's G6 LED optical insert, featuring patented Gravity® Reflective Diode (GRD) technology. This unique industry leading technology and reflector design assures that actual emitted light output from each LED is being maximized in creating powerful, usable light for everyday on or off-road use. Unlike traditional forward-facing reflector designs commonly found in LED lights today, KC GRD technology strategically positions LEDs inside the reflector so that all light output is being carefully directed and aimed to deliver usable light.

The exciting new collaboration between Alpha Motor Corporation and KC Lights can be viewed at the following link: www.alphamotorinc.com/amckclights.

Story continues

Explore next generation lighting for adventure since 1970 from KC Lights by visiting https://www.kchilites.com/.

Additional information on the WOLF™, are available on Alpha Motor Corporation's website: https://www.alphamotorinc.com.

Vehicle Exhibition

Guests can find the WOLF Electric Truck on display in the museum's "Alternating Currents: The Fall and Rise of Electric Vehicles" exhibit located in the Propulsion Gallery on the second floor through November 2021. To learn more about the Petersen Automotive Museum, visit www.Petersen.org.

Move Humanity

Alpha Motor Corporation's drive to create the next generation of clean energy vehicles is a product of the company's core passion to serve as a platform for positive change.

In conjunction with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Alpha Motor Corporation is raising support for Parkinson's research. Five million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease — a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder. In the United States, 60,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone. There is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but through your support of Team Fox, you can help change this.

Learn more about how you can move humanity with Alpha Motor Corporation here: link.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

Alpha Motor Corporation © 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Alpha Motor Corporation © 2020. All Rights Reserved. (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Motor Corporation)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-motor-corporation-releases-new-collaboration-with-kc-lights-a-legendary-force-in-off-road-performance-lighting-301371147.html

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation