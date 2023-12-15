Alpha Motor Increases Test Vehicle Production of Wolf Electric Truck

Irvine, California-based Alpha Motor yesterday launched the Action Series Special Edition Wolf Electric Truck, a significant milestone following a recent patent allowance.

According to Beth Felix, a patent attorney at Avek IP, by securing intellectual property rights, Alpha is proactively safeguarding its industry advancements and ensuring a strong foundation for continued success.

After the successful validation of the Wolf truck's driving performance, Alpha plans to increase test vehicle production. The move reflects the company's confidence in the vehicle's abilities and readiness for further testing and refinement.

The Wolf has a modular design, which enables customization to cater to various consumer needs. For example, the platform allows seamless transitions to larger variants, providing expanded cabin space and adapting to changing needs.

Recognizing the importance of aftermarket solutions, the Wolf architecture is engineered to integrate an extensive array of accessories beyond standard equipment, significantly expanding the truck's customization options.

The truck market in the U.S. is the largest segment within the vehicle industry. Understanding the diverse needs and preferences within this segment, Alpha's Wolf features versatility that could resonate with a mainstream consumer base.

The base model Wolf targets a range of 250 to 275 miles.

According to the company, the Wolf's classic truck appearance resonates with those who appreciate timeless styles suitable for any setting, which sets it apart from unconventional vehicle aesthetics.

The base model targets a range of 250 to 275 miles, acceleration from 0 to 60mph in 6.2 seconds, and a towing capacity of 1,360kg (3,000lbs).

The exterior measures 4,828mm (190 in) in length, 1,900 mm (75 in) in width, and 1,768 mm (69 in) in height, including a 6ft truck bed and 16"-18" wheels.

The truck is a two seater with 43.3 cu ft of cargo space.

The Wolf platform also serves as the basis for the WOLF PLUS and SUPERWOLF five-passenger trucks, expanding the options available based on the same versatile platform technology.