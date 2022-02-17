Alpha Networks Acquires Corum Client Kinow

Corum Group

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Kinow, was acquired by Alpha Networks, a leading European provider of OTT video software headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Kinow is a turnkey OTT video platform developer used by producers, distributors, media companies, and sports federations. Alpha Networks will leverage Kinow's SaaS streaming solution to accelerate its growth by offering an extended product line to major operators, media companies, and broadcasters in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the United States.



“We are proud to have been part in the sale of Kinow to Alpha Networks, two leading companies in the rapidly evolving European OTT Video Software market. The founders of Kinow did a superb job developing a cutting-edge platform and growing the business at a very fast pace. The two are now part of a larger group with more resources to accelerate the growth of the business,” stated Jaber Tannay, Senior Vice President of Corum Group, adding, “It is professionally and personally satisfying to be a part of something great. The two teams worked hard to make the deal happen, and we wish them a long and successful future for Alpha Networks and Kinow.”

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Jaber Tannay will host a 90-minute online seminar on current software M&A trends, on 22 February, at 12 PM CET. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Alpha Networks

For over 10 years, Alpha Networks provides innovative software solutions to answer the ever-growing demands of the video distribution market. Alpha Networks’ product portfolio includes Tucano, the modular video software and the ready-to-launch cloud video platform Bee.

TV operators and media companies can complete their solutions with Gecko, the white-label framework UX. With more than 30 clients in Europe and Latin America, Alpha Networks prides itself on empowering innovation, accelerating the projects go-to-market and enhancing the next generation TV-entertainment business. The company is internationally recognized by customers all over the world, such as Orange, Altice, Econet Group, TeleCentro, Bouygues Telecom, Canal+, NOS, TF1 and many others. For more information, visit www.alphanetworks.tv.

About Kinow

Kinow provides a turnkey solution to help content producers, distributors and editors to launch and enhance their own live and on-demand video streaming platform. Thanks to this SaaS solution in the cloud, we handle hosting, maintenance and technical support so you can focus on your content & marketing strategy. Since its launch in 2015, Kinow has deployed over 300 platforms worldwide. We collaborate with prestigious customers such as Reworld Media, the Académie des César, Mediawan, RX Group, the Festival International du Film d’Animation d’Annecy, Château de Versailles Spectacles, LaCinetek, Tënk and many more. For more information, visit www.kinow.com.

