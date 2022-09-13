U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.50
    +29.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,599.00
    +213.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,835.25
    +94.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.50
    +14.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    +1.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0059 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.74
    +0.95 (+4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0890
    -0.7110 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,573.82
    +279.94 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.65
    +14.50 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.50
    +33.47 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Alpha Provides Update on 2023 Domestic Sales Commitments and Share Repurchase Program

·2 min read

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, is scheduled to present today at the 35th Annual Credit Suisse Specialties and Basics Conference in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.)

In connection with the conference presentation, the company is providing an update regarding its ongoing domestic sales negotiations and the commitments secured for 2023. As of today, Alpha has committed approximately 4.5 million tons of metallurgical coal to domestic customers for shipment in calendar year 2023.

David Stetson, Alpha's chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the news: "Thanks to the diligent efforts of our sales team, I am pleased to announce that, as of today, roughly 4.5 million tons of Alpha coal have been committed to domestic customers for delivery in 2023. Since further discussions remain ongoing, we will refrain from commenting on pricing until later this year, likely in connection with our third quarter earnings disclosures. Domestic commitments for the upcoming year are always part of our strategic sales planning as they provide an excellent foundation—and even a hedge of sorts—on which to build the rest of our book. I am pleased that Alpha has already secured a meaningful portion of our business for the coming year, and we look forward to providing these tons to our valued customers."

Additionally, the company continues to buy back shares of its common stock through the $600-million-dollar repurchase program authorized by Alpha's board. As of August 31, 2022, the company has acquired 2,273,390 shares of common stock at a cost of $326.2 million.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this press release may not occur.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN
InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com
CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com
(423) 573-0369

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-provides-update-on-2023-domestic-sales-commitments-and-share-repurchase-program-301621387.html

SOURCE Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash

    Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    When it comes to finding a great dividend stock to add to your investment portfolio, there's a wide variety of stocks to choose from. David Jagielski: In June, dividend stalwart Abbott Laboratories announced it was paying a dividend for the 394th quarter in a row. At first glance, the healthcare company's dividend yield of 1.8% may look humdrum given that the S&P 500 average yield is 1.7%.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Bitcoin prices cross $22,000 ahead of ethereum merge

    Yahoo Finance Live examines cryptocurrency pricing ahead of ethereum's merge update.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • 15 Stocks Billionaire Investors Agree It's Smart To Buy Now

    Big investors are famous for breaking rank from the S&P 500 crowd. So when you see a few agreeing on a stock, it's worth paying attention.

  • Stock market today: 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Stock futures edged higher ahead of the release of consumer-price inflation data. Here are 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading:

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq Composite is currently 23.8% off its high, well past the 20% threshold that defines a bear market. It securely connects users to applications and data across public clouds and private data centers from any device or location.

  • Raymond James Says Inflation May Be Easing; Taps 2 Stocks to Buy

    The unfortunate buzzword for 2022: inflation. Wherever you go, it has been hard to avoid this hot topic, as inflation has soared to heights not seen in decades, with the central bank eventually declaring it will do all that’s required to tame it. The combination of high inflation, attendant rate hikes and fears of a recession have also spooked the markets which have been on a downtrend for most of the year. With the August inflation reports due this week (CPI on Tuesday & PPI on Wednesday), the