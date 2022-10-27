Alpha Sigma Capital Initiates Research Coverage on RAIRtech, Poised to Disrupt the $25B Digital Rights Management (DRM) Vertical

Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP

RAIRtech has been developing its DDRM (Distributed Digital Rights Management, patent pending) platform for 2 years and sees it as a utility bridge that will attract millions of users from Web2 and traditional funnels

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Research, a leading blockchain research enterprise, provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisor, LLC, initiated research coverage on RAIRtech.

RAIRtech is building a platform for Distributed Digital Rights Management (DDRM). The company’s platform provides IP owners, organizations, and individuals the ability to attach digital goods (including video, music, or data) into an encrypted stream with an NFT. RAIR has built several proprietary tools including NFT minting, encrypted streaming, and a distribution platform that it offers to its users.

The global digital rights management market size was valued at approximately $3.60 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach a value of $24.63 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 21.4% for that period. Additionally, the NFT Market is expected to also see explosive growth, adding $147 billion to the market size from 2022-2026. The intersection of the growth of these aforementioned markets should provide RAIRtech with some tailwinds behind its strategy and execution.

To learn more read our Full Report.

Fair Disclosure: Alpha Sigma Capital Fund invested in the pre-seed round of RAIRtech and is an advisor to the company.

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP, and Alpha Sigma Capital Fund II, LP. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology toward mass adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive ASC Research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

Story continues





DISCLOSURE

This research is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Sigma Capital this research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our research as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this research.

The information on which the analysis is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, Pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the report contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and their officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swing

CONTACT: Sandra Ditore Investor Relations Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC 312.671.1968 sditore at alphasigma.fund



