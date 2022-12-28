U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Alpha Sigma Capital Welcomes Patrick Martin as General Partner, Europe

Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP
·2 min read
Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP
Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP

London, England, December 28, 2022, Alpha Sigma Capital, announced today Patrick Martin has joined Alpha Sigma Capital as General Partner in Europe.

LONDON, ENGLAND , Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital, announced today Patrick Martin has joined Alpha Sigma Capital as General Partner in Europe. Mr. Martin’s experience spans 30 years as a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and investment banker. He has co-founded and scaled companies, raised and invested hundreds of millions in growth capital, and achieved many successful exits via M&A and IPOs. He is an experienced and successful investor in blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 companies through his family office comprising a portfolio of over 40 companies built over the last 5 years, as well as, half a dozen LP investments in leading venture funds. He is a frequent speaker and industry specialist on all things fintech, Web3, and blockchain.

Enzo Villani, CEO, stated, “The addition of Patrick Martin to lead our Europe expansion is indeed a strong signal that we are in this for the long term. We are consistently seeing real-world use cases for blockchain, especially in logistics across Europe and Asia. Patrick’s skill set and unique understanding of both traditional and Web3 markets are essential to ASC providing an edge for our investors.”

Patrick Martin, GP, stated, “I’ve known Enzo and Alpha Sigma Capital from the beginning and have co-invested with them in several projects as well as become an LP in the fund. The team continues to invest in some of the most innovative projects in the industry and I feel very honored and excited about joining forces with the amazing Alpha Sigma Capital team. Having gone through the 2018/2019 crypto bear market I know that negative sentiment is an ideal time to identify and invest in the leaders of tomorrow on very attractive terms.”

About Alpha Sigma Capital
Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital is a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure. Alpha Sigma Capital invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, gaming, healthcare technology, and ESG. Alpha Sigma Capital works closely with its founders to drive value and create outside returns. The Fund’s research team is well known for its in-depth research and distinct analysis of growing blockchain companies.  Apply to receive our research newsletter at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

CONTACT: Sandra Ditore Investor Relations Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC 13126711968 sditore at alphasigma.fund


