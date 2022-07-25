An Alphabet-backed members-only club for women executives starts at $5,800 annually — see inside its private NYC location
Chief is as members-only club for women executives in the US starting at $5,800 annually.
Chief hit a $1.1 billion valuation in March after a fundraising round led by Alphabet's venture firm CapitalG.
See inside its New York City clubhouse complete with meeting rooms, bars, and outdoor lounges.
For executive-level women in powerful positions in a primarily male-dominated business world, "it gets lonely at the top so much earlier," Carolyn Childers, the cofounder and CEO of Chief, told Insider.
That's why Childers and her cofounder Lindsay Kaplan officially launched Chief, a members-only club for women executives, in 2019.
"What is in a lot of people's minds [when they think about a women's professional network] is often name tags, warm white wine, and pants suits," Childers said. "That's not the kind of aspirational brand we thought our members really deserved."
At its core, Chief is a private network of the "most powerful women across the world" who use this members-only collective for advice and growth, according to the company.
And the company's message is clear.
The first gold-toned, all-capitalized message you see when you open Chief's website is simple but impactful: "Women have always been powerful."
The goal of Chief is to "change the face of leadership" by empowering women in these positions and paving the way for more to join these prestigious roles, Kaplan said.
And this mission has already attracted plenty of investors: The company hit a $1.1 billion valuation in March after its Series B round led by Alphabet's venture firm CapitalG.
Chief currently has over 15,000 vice presidents and senior and C-suite executives members …
… as well as a waitlist of over 60,000 additional applicants. Insider could not verify this number.
The company expanded nationwide in January, taking more people off the waitlist.
But there's no definitive timeline for how long someone could wait to officially become a member.
"The pace that will allow us to continue to grow at the right rate [and] still have a great experience for everyone is the rate at which we try to get people off of the waitlist," Kaplan said.
To join, along with the executive title, the candidate needs at least 15 years of experience in their career.
According to Chief, its members work in over 60% of Fortune 100 companies.
But its network isn't exclusively for women working in tech and finance.
Chief members come from over 8,500 companies and organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Harvard University …
… as well as companies like Google, Goldman Sachs, HBO, Walmart, and Uber.
And unlike the "girlboss" title, which is stereotypically reserved for white women, 35% of Chief's members are not white.
But to join these ranks, you'll have to cough up some cash.
Annual membership starts at $5,800 for women at the vice president level and $7,900 for C-suite women …
… although about 70% of the members are sponsored by their company, Childers said.
And this cost covers more than just the title of "Chief member."
Members have access to meetups, workshops, curated groups of 10 people that meet monthly with coaches …
… and "conversations" with the likes of Amal Clooney, Barbara Corcoran, and Stacey Abrams, according to Chief.
Depending on a member's place of residence or business trips, they can also use Chief's clubhouses in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and by this fall, San Francisco.
However, the clubhouse locations aren't Chief's biggest draw: "We are a community that happens to have a space, not a space that then tries to build a community," Childers said, noting that only 25 to 30% of Chief members live near one of these locations.
Members aren't joining just for clubhouse access, but the physical locations certainly have their perks …
… including the opportunity to mingle with peers during happy hour, coworking spaces, and bookable meeting rooms.
Like any private members-only club in New York City, Chief's multi-floor New York location is adorned with exposed brick that contrasts the contemporary decorations and surplus of live plants.
The main floor is home to a bar and a large room filled with seats, couches, and tables, which lends itself to becoming a large coworking-like space.
Here, many of the members are huddled over their laptops, taking meetings, or chatting with each other.
But no matter the floor, there are no stereotypically drab and stuffy meeting rooms or offices.
Instead, the upstairs conference spaces — which can be reserved — are embellished with bold colored walls, partnered rugs, and wall art that make each meeting room unique.
There's also a lactation room …
… clean bathrooms with recognizably luxury products …
… dim but private phone booths …
… another bar in addition to the one on the main floor …
… and two outdoor spaces with views of the Flatiron neighborhood.
In between these rooms, there are plenty of seating nooks with plush chairs, lights, and tables.
And with the exception of some Chief employees and a handful of men in business casual attire, the clubhouse is, as promised, woman-dominated.
"It's been amazing to be able to give [the clubhouses] as an extra service and piece of value for our members," Childers said. "For us, it was more about allowing the brand to come to life and for people to understand that this was a different type of professional network."
