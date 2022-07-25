U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

An Alphabet-backed members-only club for women executives starts at $5,800 annually — see inside its private NYC location

Brittany Chang
·5 min read
A door that says &quot;chief&quot; in green text.
Brittany Chang/Insider

  • Chief is as members-only club for women executives in the US starting at $5,800 annually.

  • Chief hit a $1.1 billion valuation in March after a fundraising round led by Alphabet's venture firm CapitalG.

  • See inside its New York City clubhouse complete with meeting rooms, bars, and outdoor lounges.

For executive-level women in powerful positions in a primarily male-dominated business world, "it gets lonely at the top so much earlier," Carolyn Childers, the cofounder and CEO of Chief, told Insider.

A seating room with large couches, chairs, paintings, decor. Some people are working on their laptops.
Brittany Chang/Insider

That's why Childers and her cofounder Lindsay Kaplan officially launched Chief, a members-only club for women executives, in 2019.

A door that says &quot;chief&quot; in green text.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

"What is in a lot of people's minds [when they think about a women's professional network] is often name tags, warm white wine, and pants suits," Childers said. "That's not the kind of aspirational brand we thought our members really deserved."

A meeting room at Chief with a long table, chairs, paintings, lights, paper board.
Brittany Chang/Insider

At its core, Chief is a private network of the "most powerful women across the world" who use this members-only collective for advice and growth, according to the company.

A meeting room with two tables, paintings, colorful walls.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Chief

And the company's message is clear.

A seating room with large couches, chairs, paintings, decor. Some people are working on their laptops.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The first gold-toned, all-capitalized message you see when you open Chief's website is simple but impactful: "Women have always been powerful."

Two women sitting in a large seating area surrounded by lights, plants.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The goal of Chief is to "change the face of leadership" by empowering women in these positions and paving the way for more to join these prestigious roles, Kaplan said.

An empty conference room with a long table, chairs, windows that show the outside view, and a brick wall.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And this mission has already attracted plenty of investors: The company hit a $1.1 billion valuation in March after its Series B round led by Alphabet's venture firm CapitalG.

A seating room with large couches, chairs, paintings, decor, large windows.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Chief

Chief currently has over 15,000 vice presidents and senior and C-suite executives members …

An empty seating area with two large mirrors, rugs.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… as well as a waitlist of over 60,000 additional applicants. Insider could not verify this number.

An empty seating area with a rug, two chairs, plants, painting.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The company expanded nationwide in January, taking more people off the waitlist.

An outdoor seating area with views of the building across the street.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But there's no definitive timeline for how long someone could wait to officially become a member.

A napkin that says &quot;chief&quot;
Brittany Chang/Insider

"The pace that will allow us to continue to grow at the right rate [and] still have a great experience for everyone is the rate at which we try to get people off of the waitlist," Kaplan said.

A seating area with a chair, lights, plants, painting.
Brittany Chang/Insider

To join, along with the executive title, the candidate needs at least 15 years of experience in their career.

A seating area with a chair, painting, light
Brittany Chang/Insider

According to Chief, its members work in over 60% of Fortune 100 companies.

A seating area with contemporary decor near a meeting room.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But its network isn't exclusively for women working in tech and finance.

A circular table with chairs in the center of a pink meeting room.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Chief members come from over 8,500 companies and organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Harvard University …

Two leather chairs near lights.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… as well as companies like Google, Goldman Sachs, HBO, Walmart, and Uber.

Rows of coffee cups on plates.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And unlike the "girlboss" title, which is stereotypically reserved for white women, 35% of Chief's members are not white.

A meeting room with a long table, chairs, paintings, TV, lights.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

But to join these ranks, you'll have to cough up some cash.

A seating room with large couches, chairs, paintings, decor. Some people are working on their laptops.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Annual membership starts at $5,800 for women at the vice president level and $7,900 for C-suite women …

An empty bar with lights, plants, decor, glassware
Brittany Chang/Insider

… although about 70% of the members are sponsored by their company, Childers said.

A couch with paintings, a carpet, table.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And this cost covers more than just the title of "Chief member."

A meeting room with a long table, chairs, a tv, windows with views of a nearby building.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Members have access to meetups, workshops, curated groups of 10 people that meet monthly with coaches …

A seating area with a couch, chairs, decorative arch.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and "conversations" with the likes of Amal Clooney, Barbara Corcoran, and Stacey Abrams, according to Chief.

A table lamp near a meeting room.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Depending on a member's place of residence or business trips, they can also use Chief's clubhouses in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and by this fall, San Francisco.

Cups, plates, sugar on a long table.
Brittany Chang/Insider

However, the clubhouse locations aren't Chief's biggest draw: "We are a community that happens to have a space, not a space that then tries to build a community," Childers said, noting that only 25 to 30% of Chief members live near one of these locations.

An empty bar with lights, plants, decor, bar stools.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Members aren't joining just for clubhouse access, but the physical locations certainly have their perks …

A piano near a seating room.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… including the opportunity to mingle with peers during happy hour, coworking spaces, and bookable meeting rooms.

An empty bar surrounded by bright orange chairs.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Like any private members-only club in New York City, Chief's multi-floor New York location is adorned with exposed brick that contrasts the contemporary decorations and surplus of live plants.

Rows of plants on the floor and wooden table.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The main floor is home to a bar and a large room filled with seats, couches, and tables, which lends itself to becoming a large coworking-like space.

A seating room with large couches, chairs, paintings, decor, and a coffee station.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, many of the members are huddled over their laptops, taking meetings, or chatting with each other.

A seating room with large couches, chairs, paintings, decor. Some people are working on their laptops.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But no matter the floor, there are no stereotypically drab and stuffy meeting rooms or offices.

A tall palm plant near a lounge seat.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, the upstairs conference spaces — which can be reserved — are embellished with bold colored walls, partnered rugs, and wall art that make each meeting room unique.

A meeting room with a long table, chairs, paintings, lights.
Brittany Chang/Insider

There's also a lactation room …

A lactation room with a sink, fridge, chair, tools.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… clean bathrooms with recognizably luxury products …

A dark bathroom with a mirror, products.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… dim but private phone booths …

A call room with a ring light, mirror, green walls.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… another bar in addition to the one on the main floor …

an empty bar with plants, glassware
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and two outdoor spaces with views of the Flatiron neighborhood.

an outdoor seating area with views of the city.
Brittany Chang/Insider

In between these rooms, there are plenty of seating nooks with plush chairs, lights, and tables.

Two chairs with a table in between. There's a mirror mounted on the wall.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And with the exception of some Chief employees and a handful of men in business casual attire, the clubhouse is, as promised, woman-dominated.

A meeting room with a long table, chairs, paintings, lights.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"It's been amazing to be able to give [the clubhouses] as an extra service and piece of value for our members," Childers said. "For us, it was more about allowing the brand to come to life and for people to understand that this was a different type of professional network."

A TV mounted on a wall near plants.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

