An Alphabet-backed members-only club for women executives starts at $5,800 annually — see inside its private NYC location

Brittany Chang/Insider

Chief is as members-only club for women executives in the US starting at $5,800 annually.

Chief hit a $1.1 billion valuation in March after a fundraising round led by Alphabet's venture firm CapitalG.

See inside its New York City clubhouse complete with meeting rooms, bars, and outdoor lounges.

For executive-level women in powerful positions in a primarily male-dominated business world, "it gets lonely at the top so much earlier," Carolyn Childers, the cofounder and CEO of Chief, told Insider.

Brittany Chang/Insider

That's why Childers and her cofounder Lindsay Kaplan officially launched Chief, a members-only club for women executives, in 2019.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

"What is in a lot of people's minds [when they think about a women's professional network] is often name tags, warm white wine, and pants suits," Childers said. "That's not the kind of aspirational brand we thought our members really deserved."

Brittany Chang/Insider

At its core, Chief is a private network of the "most powerful women across the world" who use this members-only collective for advice and growth, according to the company.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Chief

And the company's message is clear.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The first gold-toned, all-capitalized message you see when you open Chief's website is simple but impactful: "Women have always been powerful."

Brittany Chang/Insider

The goal of Chief is to "change the face of leadership" by empowering women in these positions and paving the way for more to join these prestigious roles, Kaplan said.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And this mission has already attracted plenty of investors: The company hit a $1.1 billion valuation in March after its Series B round led by Alphabet's venture firm CapitalG.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Chief

Chief currently has over 15,000 vice presidents and senior and C-suite executives members …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… as well as a waitlist of over 60,000 additional applicants. Insider could not verify this number.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The company expanded nationwide in January, taking more people off the waitlist.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But there's no definitive timeline for how long someone could wait to officially become a member.

Story continues

Brittany Chang/Insider

"The pace that will allow us to continue to grow at the right rate [and] still have a great experience for everyone is the rate at which we try to get people off of the waitlist," Kaplan said.

Brittany Chang/Insider

To join, along with the executive title, the candidate needs at least 15 years of experience in their career.

Brittany Chang/Insider

According to Chief, its members work in over 60% of Fortune 100 companies.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But its network isn't exclusively for women working in tech and finance.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Chief members come from over 8,500 companies and organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Harvard University …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… as well as companies like Google, Goldman Sachs, HBO, Walmart, and Uber.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And unlike the "girlboss" title, which is stereotypically reserved for white women, 35% of Chief's members are not white.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

But to join these ranks, you'll have to cough up some cash.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Annual membership starts at $5,800 for women at the vice president level and $7,900 for C-suite women …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… although about 70% of the members are sponsored by their company, Childers said.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And this cost covers more than just the title of "Chief member."

Brittany Chang/Insider

Members have access to meetups, workshops, curated groups of 10 people that meet monthly with coaches …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and "conversations" with the likes of Amal Clooney, Barbara Corcoran, and Stacey Abrams, according to Chief.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Depending on a member's place of residence or business trips, they can also use Chief's clubhouses in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and by this fall, San Francisco.

Brittany Chang/Insider

However, the clubhouse locations aren't Chief's biggest draw: "We are a community that happens to have a space, not a space that then tries to build a community," Childers said, noting that only 25 to 30% of Chief members live near one of these locations.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Members aren't joining just for clubhouse access, but the physical locations certainly have their perks …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… including the opportunity to mingle with peers during happy hour, coworking spaces, and bookable meeting rooms.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Like any private members-only club in New York City, Chief's multi-floor New York location is adorned with exposed brick that contrasts the contemporary decorations and surplus of live plants.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The main floor is home to a bar and a large room filled with seats, couches, and tables, which lends itself to becoming a large coworking-like space.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, many of the members are huddled over their laptops, taking meetings, or chatting with each other.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But no matter the floor, there are no stereotypically drab and stuffy meeting rooms or offices.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, the upstairs conference spaces — which can be reserved — are embellished with bold colored walls, partnered rugs, and wall art that make each meeting room unique.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There's also a lactation room …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… clean bathrooms with recognizably luxury products …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… dim but private phone booths …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… another bar in addition to the one on the main floor …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and two outdoor spaces with views of the Flatiron neighborhood.

Brittany Chang/Insider

In between these rooms, there are plenty of seating nooks with plush chairs, lights, and tables.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And with the exception of some Chief employees and a handful of men in business casual attire, the clubhouse is, as promised, woman-dominated.

Brittany Chang/Insider

"It's been amazing to be able to give [the clubhouses] as an extra service and piece of value for our members," Childers said. "For us, it was more about allowing the brand to come to life and for people to understand that this was a different type of professional network."

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider