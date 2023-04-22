U.S. markets closed

Alphabet CEO Pichai reaps over $200 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting

1
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet, looks on during a session in Davos

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company's Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)