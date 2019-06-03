Alphabet Falls to Lowest in Five Months as DOJ Considers Antitrust Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. tumbled to its lowest price in five months as the U.S. Department of Justice mulls an antitrust probe into the Google parent.

The preparations, disclosed by a person familiar with the matter on Friday, mark the Trump administration’s first major step to scrutinize the potentially anti-competitive conduct of a giant technology firm.

American antitrust officials are under increasing pressure from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers and advocates of tougher enforcement to step up scrutiny of technology giants like Google and Facebook Inc. While European officials have aggressively pursued antitrust cases against American tech firms, including Google, the U.S. has been mostly hands-off.

Google, with a sprawling empire of businesses that could feasibly be targets, is in the dark about the focus of the investigation and hopes to learn more this week, according to another person familiar with the situation.

Alphabet shares fell as much as 6.7% to $1,032 Monday, the lowest since January and the biggest intraday decline since April 30.

At stake is the internet giant’s position as one of the most profitable companies in history. Despite the opacity surrounding the U.S. focus, Google already has a well-defined set of arguments for pushing back against antitrust challenges, honed over years of doing battle with regulators, especially the EU.

