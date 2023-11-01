Alphabet’s (GOOG) Search Business Shows Clear Signs of Reacceleration

Ensemble Capital Management, an investment management company, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the strategy declined by 5.68% compared to the S&P 500’s 3.27% decline. The underperformance of the fund was driven by large declines in two holdings that have recently elected activist shareholders to their boards. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Ensemble Capital Management highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On October 31, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $125.30 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -8.05%, and its shares gained 43.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion.

Ensemble Capital Management made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (+9.32%): Separate from all the discussion of artificial intelligence, Google’s core Search business, having experienced a significant slowdown in 2022, now shows clear signs of reacceleration. While the future of AI and its impact on Google is still subject to a healthy debate, the company seems to have put to bed investor concerns about any rapid negative impact. With Search revenue growth accelerating, and the company rolling out lots of new AI tools, the investor panic from the beginning of the year about AI immediately hurting Google appears to have been overblown."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 152 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of second quarter which was 155 in the previous quarter.

