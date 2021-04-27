U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,186.72
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,984.93
    +3.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,090.22
    -48.56 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.27
    +3.26 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.01
    +1.10 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.10
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3901
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6970
    +0.6160 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,984.65
    +1,533.55 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,281.73
    +44.82 (+3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Google owner Alphabet posts big gains after pandemic uncertainty

Chris Velazco
·Senior Editor, Mobile
·3 min read

Google parent Alphabet reported today that it raked in a total of $55.3 billion in revenue over the past three months — that’s up 34 percent compared to this time last year. (In case you were curious, Wall Street types were expecting revenue growth of just around 25 percent.) The company’s net income jumped dramatically as well, from $6.8 billion in Q1 2020 to $17.9 billion in this year’s quarter. 

Such big lifts shouldn’t come as much surprise — after all, we spent much of the year-ago quarter in the early phases of a pandemic that prompted some businesses to dramatically slash their advertising budgets. Those marketing dollars are what keep Google in the green, and with fewer of them to work with, Alphabet spent the last year posting muted financials compared to the rest of its FAANG cohorts. Still, Alphabet’s latest release is yet another sign that the industry is slowly returning to business as usual — or something like it, anyway.

“Over the last year, people have turned to Google Search and many online services to stay informed, connected and entertained,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. “We’ve continued our focus on delivering trusted services to help people around the world.”

YouTube might be the best example of an Alphabet service that flourished during the pandemic; ads run on the platform accounted for $6 billion of Alphabet’s total revenue pie. (That’s up from about $4 billion just as people were staying to hunker down at home in earnest.) Alphabet also reported a new high for Google’s Cloud business, which generated revenues of just over $4 billion. Meanwhile, Alphabet’s “Other Bets” category — which includes businesses like autonomous driving company Waymo and Verily — held gained very slightly year-over-year. Those subsidiaries collectively pulled in about $60 million more than last year, but accompanying losses held more-or-less steady at about $1.1 billion. 

Steady gains in Google’s service revenue (which comes from the Play Store, Google One and more), along with heightened success in its broader ads business, means Alphabet is looking at a standout quarter. At time of publication, the holding company’s share price is up about 4.2% in after-hours trading.

While the world’s gradual, vaccine-led reopening has clearly allowed more wind into Alphabet’s sails, the company continues to face heightened scrutiny from regulators around the world for reportedly anti-competitive business practices. 

Just last month, Google’s attempt to block third-party tracking cookies in its Chrome web browser drew attention from the US Department of Justice, which pushed the search giant to explain how its planned shift could affect the news industry and its competitors in advertising. Most recently, Match Group chief legal officer Jared Sine accused Google of attempting to threaten his company by calling representatives on the phone seeking clarification on Sine’s testimony to a Senate subcommittee. (Wilson White, Google’s senior director of public policy and government relations, denied the line of inquiry was anything more than “an honest question, according to CNBC.) 

  • What did the pandemic mean for Microsoft? A 44 percent jump in profits

    One thing we've learned over the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic has been awful for humanity, but a boon to all of the tech company's we're relying on. That's truer than ever for Microsoft, which announced a 19 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter ($41.7 billion), compared to last year.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat Amid $50 Billion-Plus GOOGL Stock Buyback

    Google stock jumped as parent Alphabet reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that blew past estimates while the company also authorized $50 billion in additional GOOGL stock buybacks.

  • Surge in Google ad sales sends Alphabet earnings to record high

    The search-engine behemoth reported net income of $17.93 billion, or $26.29 a share in its fiscal first quarter, compared with net income of $6.84 billion, or $9.87 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

  • Google's Q1 ad sales surge 32%, Alphabet profit doubles

    Google’s digital advertising network has shifted back into high gear, with its corporate parent reporting profit that more than doubled after an unprecedented reversal during the early stages of the pandemic. Google vast digital ad empire is now benefiting from that recovery. The resurgence enabled Google’s parent, Alphabet Inc., to easily surpass the analyst estimates that help set investor expectations.

  • 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' update lets you turn off cinematic kill animations

    With Valhalla latest 1.2.1 update, Ubisoft is adding a toggle that turns off the short cinematic cutscenes that play when your character executes a finisher.

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback

    (Reuters) -Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat quarterly revenue estimates and announced a $50 billion share buyback as the recovering economy and surging use of online services combined to accelerate its advertising and cloud businesses. The results are the first sign that Google services may hold on to gains in usage brought on by lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions that forced people to shop and communicate online over the last year. Alphabet shares were up about 4.7% at $2,398.61 in extended trading.

  • Alphabet Jumps After Beat on Sales, New $50 Billion Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates, powered by an increase in digital ad spending by businesses looking to expand during the pandemic reopening. The company also unveiled a big new share buyback, sending the stock up almost 5% in extended trading.First-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, came in at $45.6 billion. Analysts expected $42.6 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 restrictions have limited travel and trips to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up about 30% this year on optimism vaccinations in the U.S. will revive these activities. The company is also pushing further into e-commerce, but still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.While most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue boomed as people were stuck at home looking to relieve boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud-computing business also grew quickly on a spike in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine dwarfs these other operations and it suffered from a slump in commercial queries.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venture out to restaurants, shops and even vacation destinations -- and they often interact with Google services and ads before they do.Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said the results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue.”The Alphabet board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50 billion of its Class C capital stock.Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is trying to expand beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while contending with a regulatory backlash that includes three government antitrust suits targeting different parts of its business in the U.S. He’s also preparing to bring employees back to the office in September.Search and other related businesses generated sales of $31.9 billion in the first quarter. Wall Street estimated $29.9 billion.YouTube ad revenue surged 49% to $6 billion. Analysts were looking for $5.7 billion.The company’s cloud division, led by Thomas Kurian, is wooing corporations and other large customers in a bid to catch market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.Alphabet’s Other Bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $198 million. That division lost $1.15 billion.Alphabet overall generated $17.9 billion of net income, or $26.29 a share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $6.8 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year earlier.(Updates with additional financial results starting in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU set to charge Apple over anti-competitive App Store policies this week

    The EU will reportedly file anti-competitive behaviour charges against Apple later this week over issues relating to its App Store policies.

  • Pinterest's user growth slows as pandemic curbs ease

    Pinterest Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates on Tuesday, betting on robust user growth and higher ad spending from businesses looking to cash in on the pandemic-driven online shopping boom. The image-sharing company said it expected revenue to rise 105% in the second quarter, which implies a figure of about $558 million, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $530 million. Ad spending has recovered further this year from the slump in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis as an economic recovery picks up steam, prompting retailers to step up efforts to attract customers.

  • DoorDash offers restaurants more flexible commission rates

    Paying a lower rate shrinks the delivery area and bumps up customer delivery fees.

  • ‘Hey Spotify, play Up First:’ Two weeks with Car Thing

    Spotify's Car Thing isn't available for purchase, but you might have a better music streaming option for your drive already.

  • Apple's next-gen 'M2' Mac processor has reportedly gone into production

    Apple's successor to its M1 Apple Silicon chip could arrive in MacBook computers by the second half of this year, according to a report from Nikkei.

  • Spotify counters Apple with its own podcast subscription plan

    Spotify will take on Apple with its own paid podcast subscription platform, but it won't take a cut for the first two years.

  • Anti-Defamation League: Twitch should invest in moderation tools

    ADL figured out why Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch streams were more toxic than AOC’s.

  • AMD Reports Earnings Tuesday. Here Is What to Expect.

    Amid strong demand for personal computers around the world, Advanced Micro Devices is set to issue its latest quarterly report card Tuesday after the closing bell. Investors are expecting the company’s computer and graphics segment to generate first-quarter revenue of $1.92 billion, up from $1.44 billion in the year-ago period. BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava wrote in a note that his team observed that beyond solid demand for PCs, the market for graphics chips that AMD produces was also strong in the first quarter.

  • AMD Gives Bullish Forecast, Raises 2021 Revenue Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong second-quarter sales forecast indicating the chipmaker is taking market share from Intel Corp. amid strong demand for personal computers and servers.Second-quarter revenue will be about $3.6 billion, plus or minus $100 million, in the period ending in June, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $3.28 billion.Investors have poured money into the stock, betting that new products and stumbles by Intel would result in a permanent upgrade to AMD’s also-ran status. Intel reported data center revenue that dropped 20% in the first-quarter, leading many analysts to project that it was losing sales to its smaller rival in the most profitable part of the market for computer processors.Three months ago, AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su forecast that the company’s revenue would grow 37% this year. Tuesday AMD lifted that prediction to a 50% gain in 2021. The bullish outlook has prompted questions about whether AMD can get enough chips to meet demand amid industry-wide shortages at the company’s outsourced manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.AMD competes with Intel in processors for personal computers and servers and has struggled to get more than 20% market share for much of the 50 years they’ve been competing. It also supplies graphics chips used in Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox and Sony Corp.’s PlayStation and competes with Nvidia Corp. in PC GPUs.Last week, Intel’s report caused a slump in its shares. Executives pinned the large decline in Intel’s data center business on a slowdown in orders by companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS that are working through stockpiles of chips before ordering more, they said.AMD reported first-quarter net income of $555 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with $162 million, or 14 cents, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 93% to $3.45 billion. Profit, excluding certain items, was 52 cents. Analysts were looking for profit of 44 cents on sales of $3.21 billion.AMD shares rose about 3% in extended trading after closing at $85.21. The stock has slipped 7% this year, paring a surge over the last five years. It ended 2015 at $2.87.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings top estimates amid advertising sales resurgence

    Alphabet reported first-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday

  • Microsoft Beats March-Quarter Views On Cloud Computing Strength

    Software behemoth Microsoft late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the March quarter thanks to strong sales of cloud computing services. But Microsoft stock dropped in extended trading.

  • These 19 Stocks Can Give Exposure to Bitcoin, According to Goldman

    Stocks with exposure to cryptocurrencies have gotten a turbo-boost this year. As the price of Bitcoin and other coins has soared, public companies seen as proxies for the new asset class have sometimes risen even more than the cryptocurrencies themselves. One reason for that dynamic is that traditional investors have limited options for buying Bitcoin in their portfolios, and some appear to be trying to gain exposure through the handful of stocks that have embraced the technology.