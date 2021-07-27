U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.46
    -20.84 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,058.52
    -85.79 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,660.58
    -180.14 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.83
    -25.09 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.58 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2340
    -0.0420 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    -0.6050 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,120.87
    +141.63 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.25
    +25.02 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.08
    -29.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Google parent Alphabet made a whopping $61.9 billion last quarter

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·1 min read

After several quarters of continually growing revenue, Google's parent company Alphabet announced today that it made $61.9 billion in Q2 2021. That's a jump of 62 percent from the same period last year, when the organization's revenue dipped due to the onset of the pandemic. Last quarter, Alphabet posted $55.3 billion in revenue. Clearly, the company has long recovered from the slump it faced from the pandemic last year. 

Like it did last quarter, Alphabet's net income rose significantly, from about $7 billion in Q2 2020 to $18.5 billion in the same period this year. Most of its money continues to come from advertising and search, while Google Cloud and its "Other Bets" division saw modest revenue growth as well. 

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that "a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world" and "long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud" drove the results. Pichai also said on the company's earnings call that it set "a number of records this quarter." Publisher partners earned more than ever from Google's network, he said, and Alphabet has paid more to its YouTube creators and partners than any quarter in history.

Pichai also shouted out recent developments across Google's portfolio, including the upcoming Android 12, updated conversation technology LaMDA and more. He also emphasized Google Cloud, detailing developments in security solutions and Workspace, including the new Smart Canvas that it showed off at Google I/O. 

The company is hosting its earnings call at 4:30pm ET today on its YouTube channel, where Pichai is making a statement regarding the results. We'll update this story with more details as we get it. 

This story is developing, please refresh for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet earnings boom in Q2, boosted by ad revenues, cloud

    The search giant continued to outperform, as the recovery bolstered its ad revenue.

  • Microsoft beats earnings expectations on cloud and personal computing growth

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for its Q4 earnings, thanks to strength from its cloud and productivity segments.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are about 30% below January 2021 highs. Nio ES8 electric SUVs being loaded for transit to Norway. Nio has been quickly growing sales of its EVs.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Other Cannabis Stocks Dropped Today

    As talk of potential legislation to legalize cannabis in the U.S. continues, stocks of many Canadian growers have been volatile. In just the past month, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are down 30%, 20%, and 18%, respectively. Tilray CEO Irwin Simon did give an interview yesterday in which he discussed the future of the company and explained its position in preparation for potential U.S. legalization.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • Why SkyWater Technology Stock Got Destroyed Today

    The semiconductor company reported disappointing preliminary results but is preparing to invest in manufacturing capacity.

  • Here’s what to expect from Apple’s Q3 earnings

    Apple is set to report earnings after the bell. Argus Research Senior Technology Analyst Jim Kelleher joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • Apple beats earnings expectations on huge iPhone 12 sales

    Apple beat analyst expectations for its Q3 earnings thanks to the performance of its iPhone 12.

  • Pinterest Q2 Earnings: Can It Meet High Expectations?

    Image-based social media app maker Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) experienced a surge in new customers and increasing engagement from existing customers at the onset of the pandemic. As economies are reopening, advertisers are ramping up spending again, and Pinterest expects to reap the rewards. Management guided investors to look for robust revenue growth from the social media app.

  • Tilray CEO breaks down the future of the cannabis industry

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon talks with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman on the integration of Tilray and Aphria thus far, and his vision for the company and cannabis industry heading into a post-pandemic world.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft tops $60 billion in annual earnings for the first time to cap another record-breaking year

    Microsoft Corp. finished yet another record-breaking year with more than $60 billion in profit and $165 billion in sales, showing why it has become only the second $2 trillion company in U.S. stock market history.

  • Tesla reports first $1B quarterly profit, GE, UPS earnings beat

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland break down Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Tesla reporting strong earning that produced its first $1 billion quarterly profit, UPS beating on estimates as the delivery momentum continues to surge, and GE boosting its forecast for free cash flow amid an earnings beat.

  • I’m a former chief investment officer, and this is why I don’t see a long-term future for value investing

    For at least a decade now, value investors have had a terrible time, and the resurgence of value stocks in the U.S. this year has been pretty mild.

  • Apple beats sales expectations on iPhone, services, China strength

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly sales and profits that beat analyst expectations as consumers bought premium versions of its 5G iPhones and signed up for the company's subscription services. Driven by better-than-expected iPhone sales, total revenue hit $81.43 billion, a rise of 36.4% that was above analyst expectations of $73.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple's strongest sales growth came from China, where Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters that customers are buying up accessories such as the Apple Watch to pair with their iPhones.

  • Why Lucid, Faraday Future, Lordstown Motors, and Other Electric-Vehicle Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of most U.S.-based emerging electric-vehicle companies were down sharply on Tuesday, amid a resurgence of coronavirus concerns and after a mixed-bag earnings report from category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday night. Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) was down about 23.6%. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) was down about 8.2%.

  • China EV Stocks Tumble Again As Beijing Eyes New Targets Amid Crackdown

    China EV stocks Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto renewed their sell-off after Beijing signaled a tougher stance on Hong Kong and Macau.

  • Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple earnings — what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss analyst expectations for Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple as the market waits in anticipation for these tech earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell sharply on Tuesday, declining nearly 4% as of 11:40 a.m. EDT. The growth stock's decline follows the electric-car maker's second-quarter report, which was released after the bell on Monday. Tesla shares are likely trading lower primarily because of a bearish day in the overall market.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were down 5.4% in midday trading Tuesday on no company-specific news, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen more than 150 points as China's markets continue to tumble.