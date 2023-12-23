Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

On December 20, 2023, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), as reported in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 45,000 shares over the past year and has not made any share purchases in the same timeframe.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, is a global technology leader focused on key areas such as search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products. The company has grown significantly since its inception, diversifying its portfolio and maintaining a dominant position in the tech industry.

The insider transaction history for Alphabet Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 48 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the valuation front, Alphabet Inc's shares were trading at $141.43 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1,777,930.59 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.39, which is above the industry median of 20.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $141.43 and a GF Value of $145.04, Alphabet Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

