Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), executed a sale of 22,500 shares in the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Alphabet Inc is a global technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Alphabet Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 51 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Alphabet Inc were trading at $146.29, resulting in a market capitalization of $1,821,698.17 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.38, which is above the industry median of 21.11 but below the historical median price-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc.

With the current share price at $146.29 and the GuruFocus Value at $147.96, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

