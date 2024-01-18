On January 17, 2024, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), as reported in a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $142.14, resulting in a total sale amount of $3,198,150.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, is a global technology leader focused on key areas such as search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products. The company has grown significantly since its inception, branching out into various sectors including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 67,500 shares of Alphabet Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 51 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $1,778,768.02 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 27.43, which is above the industry median of 20.54 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a share price of $142.14 and a GuruFocus Value of $148.67, indicating that Alphabet Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

