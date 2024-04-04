Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of Google, is a global technology leader focused on improving the ways people connect with information. The company's business encompasses a wide array of products and services, including search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products.According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, CEO Sundar Pichai, sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet Inc on April 3, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $155.67 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,502,575.Over the past year, Sundar Pichai has sold a total of 180,000 shares of Alphabet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The market capitalization of Alphabet Inc stands at approximately $1,879.91 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 26.20, which is above the industry median of 21.54 but below the historical median for the company.Alphabet Inc's shares were trading at $155.67 on the day of the insider's sale, aligning with the company's GF Value of $151.23. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

