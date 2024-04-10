Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alphabet's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alphabet is:

26% = US$74b ÷ US$283b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.26.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Alphabet's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Alphabet has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.9% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 18% net income growth seen by Alphabet over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alphabet's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is GOOGL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GOOGL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Alphabet Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Alphabet doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Alphabet's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

