Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Alphabet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$77b ÷ (US$383b - US$78b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Alphabet has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Alphabet

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alphabet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alphabet here for free.

What Can We Tell From Alphabet's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Alphabet. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 68%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Alphabet's ROCE

To sum it up, Alphabet has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Alphabet can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

While Alphabet looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GOOGL is currently trading for a fair price.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.