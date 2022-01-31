U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,488.19
    +56.34 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,956.17
    +230.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,115.78
    +345.21 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.19
    +40.68 (+2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    +1.35 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1247
    +0.0095 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0570
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,355.87
    +682.77 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.44
    +39.26 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Google parent Alphabet to report Q4 earnings Tuesday, as investors look for cloud growth

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • FWAFX

Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) will report its Q4 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The search giant will likely face fewer headwinds in the online advertising space than social media platforms like Facebook (FB) and Snapchat (SNAP), which have been slammed by changes to Apple’s (AAPL) iOS privacy settings.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting of the company in the quarter, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared to its performance in the same quarter last year.

  • Revenue ex-TAC [minus traffic acquisition costs]: $59.3 billion expected versus $46.4 billion in Q4 last year.

  • Earnings per share: $30.01 expected versus $22.30 in Q4 last year.

Investors and analysts will pay close attention to the performance of Alphabet’s advertising business, which is its chief revenue driver, as well as its up-and-coming cloud business.

While privacy changes Apple made to its iOS platform have dinged advertisers including Snap and Facebook parent Meta, Google is less affected by the new policy thanks to the sheer amount of data it collects via its own search and YouTube offerings.

Apple’s privacy changes primarily impact apps that collect user data as they traverse the web. But since Alphabet can pull data directly from user search results, it isn’t as exposed to Apple’s moves.

“Our industry checks suggest Search outpaced Social in the quarter, [with] Search perhaps benefiting from some shift of ad dollars related to iOS changes, even against the backdrop of mixed ecomm/retail spending,” J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth wrote in an analyst note ahead of Alphabet’s earnings.

Google Cloud growth will also be in the spotlight, as Alphabet continues to plow money into the platform in an effort to steal market share away from Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure cloud services.

Anmuth predicts that Google Cloud will report losses of $705 million, about $60 million less than the company’s third quarter earnings report.

“Cloud remains a long-term growth opportunity & heavy investment area for [Google],” he said.

While tech sector stocks have been especially volatile lately, shares of Alphabet have easily out-performed competitors’ stocks.

As of mid-day Monday, shares of Alphabet were up more than 46% in the last 12 months. That easily outstrips the broader S&P 500, which was up 19%. Shares of Microsoft, one of Alphabet’s biggest cloud rivals, were up 32%, while shares of Amazon were down 7.5%. Shares of Facebook — Alphabet’s largest competitor in the online advertising business — were up 20%.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Atlanta Fed's Bostic: 50 basis point move in March 'not my preferred setting'

    Although markets are pricing in a chance of a 50 basis point move from the Fed in mid-March, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Yahoo Finance Monday that such a move is "not my preferred setting."

  • What to expect when Google parent Alphabet reports earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley previews earnings estimates for Google parent company Alphabet.

  • Alphabet and Amazon Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

    The Nasdaq is bouncing but remains on shaky footing as investors wait to see if the correction is over or will worsen.

  • Taxes 2022: The neediest Americans must wait longer for tax refunds

    The IRS can’t issue tax refunds that are based partially or fully on the Earned Income Tax Credit until mid-February.

  • Forecasting Brazil’s Coffee Crop Gets Harder With Coming Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- Estimating how much coffee Brazil will supply is proving a tough task for even the most experienced forecasters after extended drought, multiple frosts and now floods damage trees in the world’s largest producer. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain o

  • Best Buy Is Ready for the Metaverse, and That’s Why the Stock Is a Buy

    Best Buy could see an increase in demand as more consumers flock to buy updated metaverse-related products, an analyst says.

  • Alphabet: What do Website Visits Indicate Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

    The internet behemoth Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will reveal its fourth-quarter 2021 results on February 1. The sale of internet advertising accounts for the majority of the company's revenue. Content on Google Play, YouTube, and Google Cloud also generate revenues for Alphabet. Moreover, the company receives money from the sales of its devices on the Google Store. Thus, a higher monthly visit count equals more ad clicks and, as a result, more advertising revenue for Google. Furthermore, the more v

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Drive Global Wheat Prices Higher

    The two nations account for just under a third of global wheat exports, much of which goes to the Middle East to keep bread prices affordable.

  • Robot Chefs Are Preparing Food For Athletes At The Winter Olympics

    Robots are preparing and delivering food, including bowls of noodles and even cocktails, to athletes and participants at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • El Salvador’s Bukele: Bitcoin Will Witness “a Gigantic Price Increase” Soon

    El Salvador’s Bitcoin purchases has won it more enemies than friends amongst the international community who thinks it is at risk.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it.

  • BlackRock, NextEra Pitch EV Charging Network for U.S. Truck Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Daimler Truck Holding AG and NextEra Energy Inc. aim to spend $650 million to build and operate battery charging and hydrogen refueling stations for trucks across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Co

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise ahead of busy week of earnings, data

    Stocks gained Monday afternoon as traders looked ahead to another packed week of corporate earnings results and economic data in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy pivot.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month. Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba Group (BABA)?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Global Select Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 2.3% was reported by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.8% for the same period. The Fund […]

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.