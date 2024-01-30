Alphabet Shares Fall After Search Revenue Misses Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. reported fourth-quarter revenue from its core search advertising business that fell short of analysts’ estimates, overshadowing an otherwise strong end to the year.

Sales, excluding partner payouts, were $72.32 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 , the company said Tuesday in a statement. That was better than the $71 billion analysts had projected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net income was $1.64 per share, compared with Wall Street’s estimate of $1.59 per share.

Revenue in Alphabet’s core search business, which is fueled by advertising, was $48.02 billion, narrowly missing analysts’ projections for $48.15 billion. The shares fell 4.3% in extended trading.

The disappointing results come at a time of broader uncertainty for Google’s search engine, which has dominated the global internet for years and is the subject of a major antitrust case. Its leading position is threatened by new competition as the rise of generative AI has enabled companies like Microsoft and OpenAI to deliver programs that answer users’ questions in a more conversational fashion, like the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT.

Google has raced to weave the technology into its own products, and last month released its most powerful large language model, called Gemini. But Alphabet has been dogged by concerns that it’s been to slow to capitalize on the shift in the market and has been playing catch up to Microsoft in the AI race.

As Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai plows resources into AI and other big priorities, executives have scrutinized operations to identify places where they can make cuts. Earlier this year, the company eliminated hundreds of employees in areas including hardware, engineering, and the moonshot technology lab X. More rounds of layoffs may follow this year, Pichai has said.

Wall Street had high expectations for Alphabet’s efforts in AI, pushing the stock up almost 60% over the past 12 months, valuing the company at nearly $2 trillion. But now investors are looking for a sense of when the technology will actually start moving the needle for earnings and revenue.

