Alphabet’s Wing is bringing drone delivery to Texas this week

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Wing this morning announced that it is adding Texas to its list of drone delivery markets. On April 7, the Alphabet-owned operation will be arriving in Frisco and Little Elm, a pair of towns in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

The primary partner is Walgreens, where drones will be picking up health and wellness products. Also on the list is easyvet for pet meds, Texas Health, which provides first aid kits, and Blue Bell Creameries, which is dropping off ice cream as summer looms. Upon launch, the offerings will be available to select customers via invite.

“I do want to set clear expectations: Not everyone who lives within range of our drones will be able to order on Day 1,” says CEO Adam Woodworth. “We’re going to invite customers in groups to make sure everyone has a good first experience with drone delivery.”

Frisco and Little Elm become the second U.S. market and fifth overall currently being served by Wing. They join Christiansburg, Virginia; Helsinki, Finland; and Canberra and Logan, Australia. The pilots are still fairly limited, as Wing grapples with regulations and other roadblocks, though early last month it announced that it had made its 200,000th delivery.

The news comes a week after Flytrex announced its own expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth suburb of Granbury, Texas. “This is an important milestone for Wing and drone delivery in the U.S.,” Woodworth adds. “It simply would not have been possible without the support of the public officials and the citizens of Frisco and Little Elm, and our merchant partners.”

Wing has been piloting deliveries in the DFW area since announcing the expansion late-last year.

